'We have always loved each other' - Tom from the sweetest episode of Netflix's Queer Eye is engaged to his ex-wife

Tom Jackson who appeared on the first episode of the new tv series, earned legions of fans when he met the 'Fab Five' who made gave him a mini-life makeover in order to best equip him for the next chapter of his life. It was clear during his time on the show that he was still holding a flame for his ex-wife Abby, eventually asking her on a date at the end of the episode, and it seemed like they were headed towards a reconcilitation.

And they didn't waste any time in getting back together - Tom announced on Twitter that he popped the question and Abby said she was thrilled to see his newfound confidence after the show. "Thomas and I, we have never really been apart, apart. We have been best friends for 12 years and we have known each other for 12 years. We have always loved each other, that never stopped, whether we were together or not," she told Us Weekly.

"He has a lot more confidence in himself and he has opened himself up and got out of that rut. He got into the new look and it changed his mindset almost. It put some pride in himself … I have seen such a positive change in how he views himself." Tom shared the news on social media earlier this month, but his wife-to-be spoke for the first time about he popped the question after they enjoyed a quiet dinner.

"He really wanted me to have a choice in my ring and to check out something I was absolutely crazy about. So we did that in the afternoon and went ring shopping … decided on the ring and then went out to a nice dinner," she says. The engagement came as a shock as he announced in February they had broken up,

