'We had no money left'- Dermot Bannon pleased to return to work as he can finish renovating his own home

TV host and architect Dermot Bannon he is pleased to return to work as it has enabled him to finish renovation work on his home.

Filming on Room To Improve was put to a halt this summer, but resumed filming once restrictions were relaxed. While initially he enjoyed the downtime, he was happy to 'up-tools' again.

“I’ve done Room To Improve for the last 13 years and it’s been like this rolling machine that as soon you finish one, you start back into a new series,” he told the RTE Guide.

“Or sometimes, you’ll have some that never got finished and you’re still on them.

“It just never ended and I think for the first time ever I got a three-month break from it and now I’m really, really keen to get back to it.”

The architect recently moved into a newly renovated home in Drucomndra where he spent some quality time off with his three children- Sarah (15), James (11) and Tom (7).

“I think I was getting a little bit worn out from it all and lockdown just gave me the kick up the backside so I’m looking forward to it this year,” he said.

“I had time to sit and enjoy it [the house] and it was great during the summer, the garden was amazing.

“We had no money left, so we didn’t get any of the other planned features in the garden done.

“That’s why I need to go back to work,” he laughed.

“But we lit a fire pit down there and we all sat out. The pace of life slowed down. We cooked and we made pizzas every Friday.”

He added that it was “ just nice to spend that time with the family and the house.”

“And I think if it hadn’t been for lockdown, I think I’d still be leaving the house at 7 o’clock in the morning and getting home at 8 at night and not really learning to appreciate it,” he said.

