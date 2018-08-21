Waterford Rose crowned the 2018 Rose of Tralee

The Waterford Rose has been crowned the 2018 Rose of Tralee.

Kirsten Mate Maher was crowned the 2018 International Rose of Tralee in the Dome in Co Kerry on Tuesday night.

Ms Maher, who works in a boutique in Waterford, took the crown from last year's Offaly Rose Dr Jennifer Byrne.

The 21-year-old from Waterford said she was speechless as she was crowned the 2018 Rose of Tralee.

"I'm speechless. I just want to say a thank to all the girls in front of me and behind me."

Kirsten is the third Waterford Rose to be name the Rose of Tralee.

