Tuesday 21 August 2018

Waterford Rose crowned the 2018 Rose of Tralee

Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher who was crowned Rose of Tralee 2018 Pic Steve Humphreys
Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher sings ‘Feeling Good’ while taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry.
Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher and Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Daithi O’Sé presenting the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Germany Rose Giulia Kearney gets a ‘Selfie’ on stage with James Patrice dressed as ‘Fungi’ the Dolphin during the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Boston and New England Rose Sorcha Rochford Photo: Steve Humphreys
Perth Rose Laura Cannon
Mayo Rose Rachel Gibbons
Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Pic Steve Humphreys
Presenter Daithi O'Se at the Rose of Tralee International Festival in Tralee Co Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys
New York Rose Sarah Ward checks Daithi O’Sé’s Blood Pressure taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Kerry Rose Celine O’Shea taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys
New Zealand Rose Jolene McLaughlin Irish Dancing while taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo Steve Humphreys

Sorcha O'Connor

The Waterford Rose has been crowned the 2018 Rose of Tralee.

Kirsten Mate Maher was crowned the 2018 International Rose of Tralee in the Dome in Co Kerry on Tuesday night.

Melbourne Rose Suzie Jackson
Galway Rose Deirdre O’Sullivan playing the Orchestral Flute while taking part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Dubai Rose Rebecca Egan
Chicago Rose Katie Callahan
Presenter Daithi O’Sé arriving on stage at the Rose of Tralee International Festival at The Dome in Kerry

Ms Maher, who works in a boutique in Waterford, took the crown from last year's Offaly Rose Dr Jennifer Byrne.

The 21-year-old from Waterford said she was speechless as she was crowned the 2018 Rose of Tralee.

"I'm speechless. I just want to say a thank to all the girls in front of me and behind me."

Kirsten is the third Waterford Rose to be name the Rose of Tralee.

Online Editors

