Watch: The Late Late Toy Show trailer is here - and it perfectly depicts 2020

RTÉ have released the first trailer for The Late Late Toy Show and it perfectly depicts how Irish children may be feeling as they're unable to see their friends on the special day.

Like most things in 2020, The Late Late Toy Show will be different than other years and that’s not just because there’s no audience.

This year, friends and family who usually cosy up together in their pyjamas while they munch on sweets and watch the show will not be able to do so.

Two weeks before the much-anticipated show airs, RTÉ has released a trailer that perfectly illustrates just how much people will miss watching it with their loved ones.

The trailer follows the story of a young girl called Eva who, like everyone, is stuck at home and missing her friends.

Eva is seen watching old videos of herself and her friends enjoying the toy show together, which sparks an idea in her brother Rob’s head.

He goes above and beyond on the family farm to ensure Eva and her friends can be together to experience the magic of The Late Late Toy Show, just like every other year.

He sets up an incredible outdoor drive-in-movie and invites Eva's friends are their family to join in their cars.

As Eva, Rob and her friends watch on from their cars, host Ryan Tubridy appears on the barn wall and tells them: "Never before have we needed a Christmas quite like this one, we are going to make this year's Late Late Toy Show the biggest, the best, the brightest.

“So, put your feet up, get the popcorn out, sit back and enjoy, the party starts here."

Speaking about The Late Late Toy Show and the joy it brings to families wherever in the world they may be, Ryan said: “It has been a very strange year, and that's why this Christmas is so important.

“It's also why this year's Late Late Toy Show is possibly the most important of all time.

"We're going to be singing, we're going to be dancing, we're going to be playing with toys, and we're going to be having lots and lots and lots and lots of fun. We need you to gather together and join us, and let's make Christmas, Christmas!"

The Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, November 27 at 9.35am. It can also be watched for free worldwide on the RTÉ player.

