Winter is coming for Game Of Thrones’ fans with the epic fantasy’s final series airing in April.

Watch: 'He is the moral compass of the show' - Liam Cunningham on the final Game of Thrones season

Among the actors donning the heavy armour for the final time is our own Liam Cunningham.

"My best memory of my six years on Game Of Thrones?" asks the actor who has played smuggler-turned-wise-knight, Davos Seaworth, since series two .

"That is about to come in April. Richard Plepler, the head of HBO, said he watched the six episodes twice and that, basically, you are looking at six movies, six Game Of Thrones movies."

Asked about his plans post-Game Of Thrones, Liam says: "Continuing working, continuing to put shoes on my own children’s feet. I’ve got a couple of bits and pieces planning.

"I’ve just come back from South Africa where I’ve been doing a drama [The Hot Zone] about the Ebola crisis with the lovely Julianna Margulies.”

Did he everever wonder during his seven series on the blood-soaked show how he stayed alive, given that in the first series lead character Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean) got his head chopped off?

“I know!” he laughs. “You couldn’t make any plans on this! You go with the story; and if they decide to dispense with you, you were gone.”

So, what kind of man is Davos Seaworth?

“He is decent man. He is a man from lowly beginnings who has ended up in a nest of vipers. He has been described as the moral compass of Game Of Thrones, which I suppose he is, and you do need that, with all the moral ambiguity.”

And what kind of man is Liam Cunningham?

“He is never going to be Davos Seaworth! If you are putting a rope around my neck, I’ll squeal like a little girl! I think he’d just take it on the chin.”

