The first trailer for the final series of Game Of Thrones has arrived.

The first trailer for the final series of Game Of Thrones has arrived.

"I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one," says Arya Stark as the cast of the HBO show reprise their roles in the final battle against the White Walkers.

The epic drama of politics, war, sex and magic returns to the screens for its final instalment in April.

Watch the trailer here:

Online Editors