WATCH: Gemma Collins face-plants during Dancing On Ice routine

Gemma Collins insisted she was "fine" after falling during her latest Dancing On Ice performance.

The reality TV star took a tumble as she and professional partner Matt Evers took to the ice on the ITV show on Sunday.

Comedy moment of 2019 goes too...... Gemma Collins pic.twitter.com/smJ6shcImz — Richard Lavender (@Lavender_901) January 27, 2019

Collins had neared the end of her routine when she appeared to slip and fell forwards, landing on her front.

However, she got back up and finished her routine and said she was "fine" during her post-skate chat with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The star earned 16.5 from the judges, who all agreed she had improved.

Judge Jason Gardiner had a run-in with Collins during last weekend's show, when he criticised her performance and she accused him of selling stories about her.

But this week he said she had done better, saying: "When you drop the 'GC' and come in and apply yourself, you have improved."

Christopher Dean said Collins looked like "a new celebrity" on the ice.

Earlier in the show James Jordan earned a series high when he was awarded 31.5 out of 40.

However, he was quickly beaten by Melody Thornton, who earned 32.5.

Other celebrities taking to the ice include Jane Danson, Brian McFadden and Wes Nelson.

