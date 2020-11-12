Watch: Coca-Cola releases emotional new Christmas ad by Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi

Directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, this year's coca-cola ad is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Christmas adverts are sure to tug at our heartstrings and this year is no different with both Coca-Cola and SuperValu leaving viewers very emotional.

Like most good Christmas ads, the plot centres around how Christmas is all about spending time with family,. However, in 2020 this plot may be a bitter pill to swallow for many as contact with loved-ones will be much more difficult this December.

The ad follows a father who goes on a treacherous journey to deliver his daughter’s letter to Santa after he forgot to post it.

He works away from home and climbs icy rock-faces, battles a wild sea and hikes through forests to make his way to the North Pole.

However, little did he know that his daughter's wish was the exact opposite of what he was doing.

When he delivers the letter to the North Pole she has asked for one simple thing, writing: “Dear Santa, please bring daddy home for Christmas.”

At the end of the ad Coca-Cola is spreading the message to make time for the people you love at Christmas, with the slogan “give something that only you can give”.

However, this message may be more difficult for people to follow this year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to plague the world, and Irish supermarket SuperValu has very cleverly given a nod to the difficulties this Christmas brings.

Its festive ad follows a typical Irish family as they get ready for the festive period,. However, the young boy Conor doubts if Christmas will be the same this year due to the pandemic.

He chats to his friends and family about his worries asking them “Will he come?” and they tell him that he just has to believe.

So on Christmas Eve Conor sets out his mince pies, a glass of milk and sits on his bread praying that this special man will arrive at his house.

The next day he runs down the stairs with a massive grin on his face because despite his worries he has arrived…..his grandad made it on Christmas Day!

“Grandad! I knew you’d come,” he says, followed by the tagline “SuperValu: We Believe”.

The advert has received a massive reaction from users on social media, with one user tweeting: “Don’t think even John Lewis will top this. @SuperValuIRL have won Christmas with this!”

Another said: “Oh dear, the kicker at the end makes you realise how much Covid has actually affected you, even if you thought it hadn't”

While a third wrote: “The Supervalu Christmas ad has me actually sobbing.”

Online Editors