Virgin Media to launch new channel next month

TV presenter Muireann O'Connell at the launch of Virgin Media More. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Virgin Media is launching a new first-look channel featuring premium content.

The media company has unveiled schedule details for Virgin Media More, a platform-exclusive that will air from on Channel 100 on Tuesday, April 12.

Forming a key part of its spring schedule will be Holding, the adaptation of Graham Norton’s best-selling novel.

Set and filmed in Cork, the four-part drama series features Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney alongside Charlene McKenna and Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker.

The murder mystery series originally premiered on ITV on March 14 and has met with favourable reviews in the UK, where it was described as a “charming adaptation” by critics.

Read More

Directed by Kathy Burke, it is set in a remote village and follows the story of three troubled inhabitants who find themselves caught up in a mysterious murder of local man Tommy Burke.

Co-commissioned with ITV with financial support from Screen Ireland, BBC presenter Norton said he was “beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen”.

The new channel will also feature Trigger Point starring Vicky McClure from Line of Duty as a bomb disposal expert working for the Metropolitan police force.

Video of the Day

Other highlights will include series two of The Guards: Inside the K with a birds-eye view of the Garda members involved in trying to tackle Ireland’s criminal gangs.

There is also a six-part Cold War spy thrilled The Ipcress File which is set in the 1960s and follows the exploits of a policeman who becomes a spy to avoid military jail.

When it comes to sport, there will be all the action from the Europa League knock-out stages and Sports Stories with Graeme Souness and Mick McCarthy as they speak to Tommy Martin about their eventful careers.

Paul Higgins, vice president of commercial at Virgin Media, said the new channel will offer viewers “more of their favourite shows first”.

“Virgin TV customers will be first to watch our top shows including Irish dramas such as Holding and the most talked about international dramas of the moment such as Trigger Point and The Ipcress File, along with all the sport they love,” he said.