Viewers display major 'Resistance' to War of Independence drama

RTÉ billed it as its "epic new drama" but viewing figures suggest War of Independence show 'Resistance' failed to whet the nation's TV appetite.

Figures were not available for last night's fifth and final episode.

However, viewing figures range from a series high of 341,000 on January 6 to a low of 281,000 on January 20.

The figures went back up on January 27 to 311,000.

Figures for viewing on the RTÉ Player were not available.

The series aired on Sunday after the 'nine o'clock news', which has traditionally proved a premium slot.

Sunday night favourite 'Room To Improve' has commanded audiences of up to 860,000 in the same slot.

'Love/Hate' - which finished in 2014 - attracted a high of more than a million viewers for its finale.

'Resistance', which stars Brian Gleeson, is the sequel to 1916 drama 'Rebellion', which attracted more than 600,000 viewers for its debut but this also declined.

An RTÉ spokeswoman said: "Resistance has performed strongly in its first four weeks on air to date with viewers watching live and timeshifted."

Irish Independent