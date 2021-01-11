Viewers contacting RTÉ to tell Fair City actors to ‘lose the face masks’

VIEWERS of RTÉ’s Fair City contacted the show, urging the actors to ‘lose the facemasks’ now they have been back filming for more than six months since the initial national lockdown.

The soap’s executive producer Brigie de Courcy admitted it has been “quite tricky” to navigate how to incorporate Covid-19 into the soap’s storylines while continuing to tell the various ongoing storylines.

“We’ve had letters from people going, ‘OK, enough of the Covid now; we all know you sanitise your hands, let’s get rid of the masks.’

“But the problem is, these characters, even though they’re married to each other and sleeping in the same beds, are played by actors who aren’t married to each other in real life,” she told the Irish Independent.

“So they have to wear masks and stay two metres apart.

"And I suppose it’s a testament to how well we’re doing that people write in and say ‘you don’t need it anymore’ and that really is nice,” she added.

Acting while wearing a face covering has also presented its own challenges and she said the show’s actors have learnt new techniques in order to get around that.

“When they came on set at first, they were all giddy with delight and then they had to learn to control themselves and learn a new way of performing in a mask because you’ve lost half the expression of your face,” said Ms de Courcy.

“The natural thing is to do more theatrical expressions but, in fact, they’ve focused much more and controlled themselves much more and there’s a real subtlety to the action,” she explained.

“They are doing a wonderful job and are all so delighted to be back and working.

"Acting and writing is all very solitary if you’re not actually working with people.

"Your function is designed to be with people and they’re very happy to be back,” she added.

