Untold: Hall of Shame review – How a steroid pusher went from poacher to prisoner to gamekeeper

Untold: Hall of Shame on Netflix tells the fascinating story of the biggest doping scandal in the history of sport

Marion Jones, winner of five medals at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, used Victor Conte's services. Photo via Netflix

Sport, eh? That field of dreams. It’s also showbusiness. Untold: Hall of Shame (Netflix) takes us backstage. It’s not pretty.

Like all branches of showbusiness, sport attracts more than its fair share of shysters and conmen. But surely few of them can be as personable as Victor Conte, once a bass player in a funk band but later a dope peddler to the superstars of American sport. Barry Bonds, the home run king. Tim Montgomery, the 100-metre world record holder. Marion Jones, the winner of five medals including three golds at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and a heroine to thousands of little girls.

They came to Conte for his major advance in the administration of anabolic steroids. The major advance was that the illegal substances were undetectable to existing chemical tests. ‘The Clear’ was a liquid and ‘the Cream’ was a lotion for the skin; both would elude detection. That was the theory. There were no clinical trials or testing. But this did not disturb the athletes. Montgomery told Conte: “I don’t care if I die.”

These athletes were the guinea pigs for Conte and for pharmacist Patrick Arnold. It was the biggest doping scandal in the history of sport.

When he was caught, Conte faced 42 indictments. Then he went on television – to be interviewed by Martin Bashir, of all people. He claimed that he had indeed supplied athletes with steroids. His second legal team then argued against their client’s own public confession. Forty of the felony charges were dropped on the basis that both the amounts of the pharmaceuticals and the amount of money paid for them were so small. Conte served four months in jail.

Marion Jones was sentenced to six months for perjury.

These days, Conte seems remarkably sanguine about the disaster. His point is that steroid abuse is so widespread as to be endemic.

“There is a level playing field,” he says. “It’s just not the one everybody thought it was.”

Until 2000, he says, he had a legitimate business selling vitamin supplements. Then he went to the dark side. Arnold, the chemist, bubbled hydrogen through birth control pills and created ‘the Clear’. Jones was beating the best athletes in the world by as much as four metres.

Montgomery was surprised to learn that Conte was not a doctor. Montgomery used to be known as Tiny Tim, he was so slight. “I hated that name,” he says.

He was a talented runner. He wanted the world record. “I knew what I could do naturally, I just needed more power.”

Barry Bonds, almost at retirement age, started hitting home runs at an almost industrial level. He wasn’t the first: the baseball authorities had banned the use of steroids but did not test their players. There were several players hitting a phenomenal number of home runs. Modern athletes, they said, eat right and train in a sophisticated way.

Conte ended up as a media commentator on doping in sport. Poacher turned gamekeeper. Now he works in what he calls, with characteristic flair, “the red light district of sport: boxing”. He drives a Bentley.

As Montgomery says: “You can take everything from the hustler except the hustle.”