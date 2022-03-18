A scripted series about Irish rock band U2 is reportedly “in the works” from Star Trek filmmaker JJ Abrams and Netflix.

Abrams' Bad Robot Productions has teamed up with the streaming giant for the series, which is described as being "in the early development stages" according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will reportedly be written by Oscar-nominated writer Anthony McCarten. He has received best adapted screenplay Oscar nominations for his work on Theory of Everything and Two Popes.

Darkest Hour and Theory of Everything were also nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

McCarten has previously worked on a number of music biopics including 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which focused on Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

“Details of U2’s involvement are being kept under wraps, though sources say the band behind hits including “With or Without You” and “Pride (In the Name of Love)” is expected to be involved and sanction the project,” The Hollywood Reporter said.

The publication added: “Plot details are also being kept under wraps.”