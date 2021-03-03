| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Your Honor review: Bryan Cranston has the power to pick and choose his roles — you really have to wonder why he picked this one

The talented actor is Breaking Bad again as Judge Michael Desiato, who will go to any lengths to protect his son

Bryan Cranston and Hunter Doohan in miniseries Your Honor Expand

Close

Bryan Cranston and Hunter Doohan in miniseries Your Honor

Bryan Cranston and Hunter Doohan in miniseries Your Honor

Bryan Cranston and Hunter Doohan in miniseries Your Honor

Pat Stacey

Some actors will never completely escape the part that changed their lives, even if it doesn’t define or typecast them.

Nobody could ever accuse Anthony Hopkins, for instance, of struggling to cast off Hannibal Lecter. And yet, somewhere in the corner of our minds, he’ll always be the cultured, cannibalistic serial killer who ate a census taker’s liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti slurp, slurp, slurp.

To be fair to Hopkins, he seems entirely comfortable with this. The same goes for Bryan Cranston and his most famous character, Breaking Bad’s Walter White, the dispirited high-school chemistry teacher who becomes a crystal meth kingpin and discovers dark, thrilling depths of depravity inside himself that he never knew existed.

Most Watched

Privacy