World on Fire: the long-overdue return of proper Sunday night drama

The BBC’s World War II series might seem a long way from Glenroe but it fills the same slot nicely

Sunday night television used to be a thing. There was a drama serial that all the family could watch and it dealt in romance, family fights, ambitious young men struggling to make their way in the world, and also how global catastrophes can affect the lives of ordinary people. Am I the only one left who remembers Glenroe?

Anyway, World On Fire (BBC 1) is exactly that sort of drama, in exactly that Sunday slot. The first series aired in 2019 and this second series was delayed by Covid-19. So we’re still in 1940.

Like all World War II dramas on television, both the haircuts and the teeth are far too good, and there is not nearly enough smoking.

We’re still with our hero Harry Chase (Jonah Hauer-King), who is fresh from Dunkirk, as indeed were Irish viewers on Sunday night because Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk was the Saturday night movie on RTÉ.

Harry has married a Polish girl and got a Manchester girl pregnant. Much more significant is his mother Robina (Lesley Manville, carrying all before her), who comes over as a five-star battleaxe and a snob, but she does seem to be taking more people into her home than is strictly necessary.

Now Robina has taken in Kasia, Harry’s wife, who has been killing lots of Nazis in Poland and does not seem enamoured with the prospect of staying with Robina in Cheshire and having nights out at the Women’s Institute.

Miriam Schiweck as Marga and Johanna Gotting as Gertha. Photo: BBC

Meanwhile, Lois, who is the mother of Harry’s child, has lost her father in an air raid. He was a pacifist and played by Sean Bean, so it was with heavy hearts that we let him go. Presumably there were scheduling conflicts, because he was still alive at the end of series one. Now Lois is driving an ambulance through Manchester somewhat recklessly.

Next thing you know we are in the North African desert with a group of Indian sappers who are defusing landmines and enduring casual racism from the more senior ranks of the British army. The sappers are led by Rajib (Ahad Raza Mir), who is wonderfully handsome; more Rajib please.

Then to Berlin, where a 16-year-old school girl called Marga has been recruited by her Nazi girls’ league to have an Aryan baby with an SS member. Actually, this story is the most terrifying of all the stories in World on Fire. Marga’s enthusiasm for the plan is particularly disturbing.

It is these tangential non-English stories that World on Fire does best; in the previous series we witnessed German parents who feared for the future of their disabled daughter. These plotlines are the most shocking, presumably because we’ve seen all the previous dramas about life in England during the war.

There’s also a daredevil RAF pilot. You know the type of thing yourself. But World on Fire musters all these familiar stereotypes very well. It really is a proper Sunday night drama.