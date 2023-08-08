Wolf review: The insanely unpredictable thriller gets even crazier this week

The BBC series has already served up more twists than a bag of fusilli pasta

The UK reviews of last week’s episodes of Wolf (BBC1, Monday and Tuesday) were, to put it mildly, mixed.

A woman in The Guardian seemed to be hedging her bets a little and predicted it would be “divisive”. She certainly got that one right.

A couple of days later, one of her colleagues at the same paper revelled in its absurdities, calling it “ludicrous fun”.

A man in The Independent, giving it a four-star rating, thought it was “highly compelling, if not for the faint of heart”, and “one of the most harrowing dramas of the year”.

​A woman in The Telegraph, unimpressed, said it was “grotesque” and “meandering”, and lamented its “sheer unpleasantness”.

Best of all was the bloke in The Times, who told us what he wanted from telly was “escapism, laughs, adventure, tears, thrills and tension”, not seeing that nice Juliet Stevenson being handcuffed to a radiator and psychologically tortured.

This was categorically not what he expected from “the home of Pudsey Bear and the Shipping Forecast”. Any suspicion on the reader’s part that he might have been ever so gently taking the piss were dashed by his final, outraged verdict that Wolf was “one of the most repulsive things I’ve seen”.

Maybe he’s just in the wrong job. Anyway, he need not have worried about Julia, a British acting legend who singlehandedly reinvented the art of crying on screen in Truly Madly Deeply by blubbing real snot all over the camera lens.

Her character, Matilda Anchor-Ferrer, is still very much alive, if looking rather dishevelled. That swooshing sword at the end of episode two didn’t sever her head, just the rope that was keeping her dangling upside down.

She’s the right way up this week, but she and hubby Oliver (Owen Teale) and daughter Lucia (Annes Elway) are still being taunted and tormented by their captors Honey (Sacha Dhawan, chewing the scenery) and Meloni (Iwan Rheon, playing borderline gormless).

Come on, you didn’t really believe someone would go to the trouble of hiring Juliet Stevenson only to kill her off after two episodes, now did you? Not unless they’re Jed Mercurio, that is.

Still, I suppose mixed reactions are what you’d expect to a series that takes a multitude of genres (serial killer, cold case, home invasion, horror, black comedy, slapstick), gives them a good old shake-up in a cocktail mixer and then splashes the resulting concoction all over the screen with mad abandon.

If you’re enjoying trying to find your way through the crazy maze that is Wolf — and I have to say I’m enjoying it enormously — you’ll be delighted to know it gets even crazier in this week’s brace of episodes.

Writer Megan Gallagher, working from Mo Hayder’s novel, piles on even more characters, more plot strands, more flashbacks and more revelations.

As DI Jack Caffery (Ukweli Roach) digs into the murder and disembowelment of teenage lovers Sophie and Hugo five years earlier, while continuing to wrestle with his inner demons over the disappearance of his little brother 20 years before that, he learns from their old classmates that the two had been deep into a culture of drug-fuelled, sex-filled raves organised by a mysterious figure known only as “Bones”.

Dressed in a hazmat suit and gasmask, “Bones” would perform a fake ritualistic murder on stage, pretending to cut open his female “victim” with a stage knife and pull writhing snakes from her body.

The much talked-about but so far unseen Minnet Kable was convicted of killing Sophie and Hugo. Jack, who believes the police got the wrong man, starts to wonder if this “Bones” could be the real murderer?

He also learns from Sophie’s kindly old grandfather (Karl Johnson) that she was a cruel, twisted cow who crept around the house during the night, terrifying her poor mother with various horror movie-style tricks.

Meanwhile, back at the Anchor-Ferrers’ house, a series that’s already served up more twists than a bag of fusilli pasta, wrongfoots us again by revealing that Wolf’s big bad is definitely not who we suspected it was.

And there’s more to come on Tuesday. It’s less a case of the rug being pulled from under us than an entire downstairs carpet being dragged out the door.