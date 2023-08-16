Wolf review: Show that started life as a daft thriller turns fiendishly clever

Wolf howls in chaos, but winds its way to a gripping conclusion

Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor-Ferrers in the gripping, twist-packed finale of Wolf on BBC1. Photo: BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd

THIS REVIEW CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS FOR THE FINAL EPISODE OF WOLF

A big, juicy twist in a thriller can go a long way toward compensating for any weaknesses, and Wolf (BBC1, Tuesday) certainly had its fair share of weaknesses.

For one thing, it would probably have worked better at five episodes instead of six, which made it a little flabbier than it needed to be. I could also have lived with less of Sian Reese-Williams’s sneering tough cookie DI Lincoln, who gradually became something of an irritant.

A little less fuss and a little more clarity would have improved Monday’s penultimate instalment, which was, if not entirely incomprehensible, then at least unnecessarily murky and muddled.

The tonal shifts from horror to black comedy to knockabout farce and whatever you fancy yourself were wild and divisive. The same was true of the acting styles on show.

Wolf boasted the finest cast we’ve seen in a British TV series in quite a while, yet it often seemed like the director was giving them different instructions on how to play the whole thing.

It was only as we neared the end, however, that we realised there’d been a method in all this madness.

We’d already had one big surprise in episode four, when it was revealed that Honey (Sacha Dhawan) wasn’t really a psychopath, merely a struggling actor who’d been paid a lot of money by a mystery man to behave like one and scare the living daylights out of the Anchor-Ferrers family he and his companion Molina (Iwan Rheon) were keeping captive in their home.

This would explain why Dhawan — a very good actor playing a very bad actor playing a maniac — went further over the top than a Johnny Sexton conversion.

But there were even more dramatic rug-pulls to come in Tuesday’s finale, which packed in more twists than you’d encounter riding the world’s biggest rollercoaster.

Lucia had been deeply disturbed since childhood and once killed a cat for kicks. The murders were in revenge for Hugo and Sophie bullying and tormenting her

The most gobsmacking reveal of all was that Molina and Lucia Anchor-Ferrers (Annes Elwy) were the Donkey Pitch killers who’d murdered teenagers Hugo and Sophie — Lucia’s sister — five years earlier.

Lucia had been deeply disturbed since childhood and once killed a cat for kicks. The murders were in revenge for Hugo and Sophie bullying and tormenting her, including locking her in an animal cage.

Her parents, Oliver (Aidan Teale) and Matilda (Juliet Stevenson), knew what happened but chose not to turn their only surviving daughter in to the police.

Instead, she was sent to a psychiatric institution, where she met and fell in love with Molina — a match made in hell.

Their plan, in which Honey had been a dupe, was to force Oliver to hand over money. Lucia knew he intended to leave everything to her absent brother. After that, they’d kill both parents.

Unfortunately for them, but more unfortunately for Oliver, he dies of a heart attack before the bank transfer can be made.

It’s the clueless Honey who discovers the horrific truth after he investigates the strange smell coming from the Anchor-Ferrers’ basement and finds the body of their housekeeper, who Molina had killed to prevent her from entering the house (that explains the intestines in the trees).

He vainly tries to help Matilda, who’s still handcuffed to a radiator, to escape.

She doesn’t believe him, though, and fatally stabs him in the neck with a piece of wire. Poor Honey!

In the meantime, DI Jack Caffery (Ukweli Roach) has also twigged that Lucia is one of the two murderers and makes his way to the house.

Molina tries to stab him, but Jack overpowers him and strangles him. He then encounters Lucia, who pretends she’s going to jump out of an upstairs window. While taunting Jack, however, she loses her footing and plunges to her death. Jack then rescues Matilda.

Wolf, which often felt chaotic and liable to shoot off the rails completely, eventually revealed itself to be a fiendishly clever, if far-fetched, thriller.

Writer Megan Gallagher, adapting the late Mo Hayder’s novel, did a first-class job of blindsiding the audience. There was one final twist regarding Jack’s missing brother, which suggests Wolf will be back.