Willow TV series review: Disney’s belated fantasy sequel is a lumpy wallow

Give it enough years and sooner or later someone somewhere will arbitrarily decide a decades-old film or TV series you’d all but forgotten about is “a much-loved classic” that’s just crying out to be remade, rebooted, reimagined or sequelised.

Never mind the quality of the original — it’s all about the nostalgia factor. This is great news for Hollywood, obviously, because it means the opportunities to cash in on old properties are practically limitless.

​Disney have become the masters at this game. I didn’t know the annoying Hocus Pocus was “a much-loved classic” until Disney unleashed the equally annoying Hocus Pocus 2 — with Better Midler still looking unnervingly like Blind Date-era Cilla Black — at Halloween.

Now comes Willow (Disney+) an eight-part sequel to producer George Lucas and director Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy romp.

Critics at the time were lukewarm about the film, which turned out not to be the money-spinning blockbuster Lucas had banked on.

It was far more popular on home video. I rented (remember that?) Willow on video, yet recall little beyond the very basics of the plot (young would-be sorcerer has to protect a magical child from dark forces) and the cast: Warwick Davis, just 17 at the time, as the eponymous character, Val Kilmer as swashbuckling rogue Madmartigan, and Kilmer’s then future, now former, wife Joanne Whalley as Princess Sorsha.

Davis and Whalley return for the series. Sadly, Kilmer, whose health problems, including losing his voice to throat cancer, have been well publicised, appears only in a short prologue that uses scenes from the film to fill in the backstory for those who haven’t seen it or, like me, have forgotten most of it.

Apparently, Kilmer was supposed to appear until health concerns when the Covid pandemic hit forced him to withdraw. If there’s a second season, he’s expected to feature.

It’s a pity he’s not around, because Willow could do with a lift. I’d assumed the series would be aimed at those people who watched the film so many times as kids, they wore out their VHS copies. But it appears Disney are intent on reeling in the YA audience, a contingent that’s already well catered for by any number of Netflix fantasy-horror offerings.

We’re back in the kingdom of Tir Asleen (otherwise known as Wales), where Sorsha the warrior princess is now Sorsha the warrior queen and the mother of twins: the girl-chasing Airk (Dempsey Bryk), who’s got himself involved with a lowly kitchen maid called Dove (Ellie Bamber), who he insists really is “the one”, and his strong-willed sister Kit (Ruby Cruz).

Kit, who’s as handy with a sword as her mother was, rebels against being pushed into an arranged marriage to Graydon (Tony Revolori), a weedy, bookish prince from a neighbouring kingdom. Sorsha isn’t keen on the idea either, but “the two kingdoms must unite”. Why? I don’t know. They just have to, OK.

Kit would much rather hang out with her bestie and training partner Jade (Erin Kellyman). Besides, she’s not much suited to marrying a prince anyway. It’s made clear early on that the bond between Kit and Jade goes further than just friendship.

Hanging over all this is the mystery of Elora Danan, the magical child whose welfare drove the movie. Where is she? Nobody knows. Well, a few people know, but aren’t telling. Yet.

The pre-nuptial celebration party at Sorsha’s is disrupted when demonic, shape-shifting hordes invade and make off with Prince Airk. It’s decided that the youngsters, accompanied by a couple of older, wiser heads, should head off on a dangerous quest to bring him back (again, it’s best not to spend time pondering the logic).

As for Willow, he eventually shows up at the end of episode one and delivers a not entirely surprising plot twist. Unfortunately, in the second episode (the rest arrive weekly), the story slows to a crawl.

Willow is obviously Disney’s bid to stake its claim, rather late, on a wildly popular genre. I’m not convinced this is the way to do it though. The mixture of sorcery, romance, wisecracking dialogue, teen angst, comedy and darker elements (it’s rated 16+ with some scenes not suitable for very young viewers) often makes for a lumpy confection.

Rating: Two stars