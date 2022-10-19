Will The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power join the list of costly TV misfires?

The Rings Of Power has not done as well as expected

Cards on the table: I quite enjoyed season one of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. It certainly wasn’t without its faults, yet it’s hardly deserving of some of the criticisms it has received.

Accusations that the CGI looks cheap don’t fit with what I saw on my big-screen TV. The racist trolls hate it, of course (because they’re racist trolls and that’s what racist trolls do), while Tolkien scholars and hardcore fans of the books are divided about whether it complements the author’s original works or betrays them.

In a piece in The Guardian this week, Stuart Heritage described the series as “a stinker”, which is a bizarre conclusion. There seems to be an awful lot of critical bandwagon-jumping going on right now.

It’s true that the pacing in the early episodes was often glacial, while the Harfoots, with their twee little songs and fake Irish accents, will never be anything less than annoying. But things picked up significantly in the final three episodes.

Now that we know Halbrand is really Sauron and the Stranger who fell from the sky is almost certainly Gandalf, The Rings of Power has finally assumed some shape, setting up what will hopefully be a superior second season.

But will it be enough to change the minds of the naysayers and save Amazon’s $60m per episode gamble from joining the list of TV’s costliest failures?

Data analysts say its audience numbers are trailing well behind HBO’s House Of The Dragon. It’s also failing to attract viewers under 35 and the social media buzz is muted.

‘Failure’ is a relative term, though. You can be sure that the audience for The Rings Of Power is still colossal, even if it falls below expectations.

And it would take one hell of a big fall before the series is mentioned in the same breath as these five expensive misfires:

Cop Rock (ABC 1990)

Two million dollars per episode was a lot to spend on a TV series at the time, especially one that smashed together the cop show and the musical. Creator Steven Bochco mixed gritty police procedural with characters bursting into song to warble specially written numbers by the likes of Randy Newman and Mike Post.

“Bold” was the word used to describe the experiment. “Bad” was what critics and viewers decided. Cop Rock bombed and was axed after 11 episodes. Three years later, Bochco struck gold with NYPD Blue, where the only characters who sang were the stool pigeons.

Supertrain (NBC, 1979)

The most expensive US series made up to that point, this was an attempt to transfer the formula of The Love Boat — which was drivel, but hugely popular drivel — to a train. The result was also drivel, but hugely unpopular drivel.

Three model trains, one of them life-sized, were constructed at great cost and kept running off the rails. A train wreck in every sense then, it was pulled after nine episodes and came close to bankrupting NBC, which couldn’t recover a cent.

Marco Polo (Netflix, 2014-16)

One of the biggest flops in television history, this was Netflix’s attempt to do a Game Of Thrones of its own, with an initial outlay of $90m. After two scathingly reviewed seasons and low viewing numbers, the axe fell, leaving the streamer with a total loss of $200m.

Game, Set And Match (ITV, 1988)

Critical acclaim won’t butter your parsnips. Reviewers generally loved this lavish, 13-part adaptation of Len Deighton’s spy trilogy, filmed on location in Berlin, Mexico and London using two directors.

Unfortunately, viewers stayed away in droves. Deighton himself wasn’t keen on the casting of Ian Holm as protagonist Bernard Samson.

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell (BBC1, 2015)

More proof that if you build it, they won’t necessarily come.

Allegedly the most expensive BBC drama ever — and looking like it — this seven-part alt-history fantasy about rival magicians in 19th century England, where magic is real, had everything: great source material (Susanna Clarke’s bestselling novel), terrific leads (Bertie Carvel and Eddie Marsan) and wonderful special effects (the horses made of surf are a standout).

The first episode aside, it struggled to scrape more than 1.7 million viewers.