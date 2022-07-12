| 19.6°C Dublin

Will Boris Johnson quitting save the BBC from ruination?

Pat Stacey

No, but it might buy the corporation time

Boris Johnson does his best impression of Benny Hill, who of course wasn&rsquo;t employed by the hated lefties running the BBC Expand

AS FAREWELLS go, Boris Johnson’s graceless don’t-blame-me resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street was the least dignified exit since the last time West End farceur Brian Rix shuffled off stage with his trousers around his ankles.

Except, it wasn’t really a resignation speech, was it? Johnson has only kind of, sort of resigned. He’s no better at getting resignation “done” than he was at getting Brexit “done”.

