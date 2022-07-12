Will Boris Johnson quitting save the BBC from ruination?

AS FAREWELLS go, Boris Johnson’s graceless don’t-blame-me resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street was the least dignified exit since the last time West End farceur Brian Rix shuffled off stage with his trousers around his ankles.

Except, it wasn’t really a resignation speech, was it? Johnson has only kind of, sort of resigned. He’s no better at getting resignation “done” than he was at getting Brexit “done”.

He intends hanging around, like the noxious stink that permanently permeates public toilets, clinging onto power by a single fingernail until his successor is chosen.

Nonetheless, everyone at the BBC will be allowing themselves a small sigh of relief — at least until it becomes clear which former member of Johnson’s collapsed cabinet of none of the talents follows in his wake.

The applicants for the job are piling up faster than the Covid-19 cases did while Johnson and his staff were living it up at piss-ups — sorry, I mean “work events” — during the most severe lockdown.

Johnson hates the BBC. Nothing unusual about that. Tory prime ministers, and Tories in general, have always hated it. They wouldn’t be Tories if they didn’t. BBC-hating is in their DNA.

It drives them nuts that the greatest public service broadcaster in the world flies in the face of their free market religion. Its very existence is an insult to everything they stand for. Or in the case of Jacob Rees-Mogg, everything they lounge louchely on the parliamentary benches for.

They can’t directly control it, so they do what, to them, is the next best thing: they try to destroy it.

Had she been let get away with it, Margaret Thatcher would have gleefully chopped the corporation up and sold it, chunk by blood-drenched chunk, to Rupert Murdoch, then hungrily licked the viscera from his bony fingers.

Johnson’s Eton contemporary and fellow member of the obnoxious Bullingdon Club, David Cameron, chose a mallet and chisel over a meat cleaver, chipping £750m off the BBC’s budget.

Either the BBC accepted the cuts, he threatened, or it would be saddled with the blame for cancelling free TV licences for the over-75s.

Johnson’s hatred appears to be deeper. When he was irritated by the BBC’s reporting on the chaos in NHS hospitals caused by his government’s bungled handling of Covid-19 — irritated, in other words, by television journalists doing their job — he threw a hissy one and threatened to abolish the licence fee.

The end of Johnson as PM won’t mean the end of the all-out Tory assault on the BBC. If anything, the next incumbent might turn out to be equally vicious.

But at least it should put a stop to the gallop of one of Johnson’s worst acolytes, Nadine Dorries.

You might recall that in 2012, Dorries skipped off to Australia during parliamentary time and without seeking permission from the party to appear on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and chow down on ostrich anus.

Last year, in keeping with the high standard you’d expect of Johnson, he appointed her as culture secretary.

Dorries’ most damaging blow to the BBC so far has been freezing the BBC licence fee at £159 (€188) for the next two years, a move that’s already costing jobs and drastically curtailing production.

Dorries’ announcement of her next great initiative — privatising Channel 4 — was greeted with outrage, but also with mockery when it became clear she didn’t even understand how the channel she wanted to sell off to the highest bidder works.

Dorries said Channel 4 was “in receipt of public funds”. Wrong.

The channel is state-owned, yet funded entirely by advertising revenue, which is ploughed directly back into production. It’s also extremely profitable already, so there’s nothing to be gained by selling it, even for the most free-market Tory.

This mixture of cluelessness, contempt and incompetence is what has characterised Johnson’s reign of error.

There’s no reason to suppose a lot is going to change under a new PM. The only hope is that the BBC and Channel 4 can stave the jackals off long enough for a change of government.