Why has Bloodlands got a second run? It’s awful

HAVING dragged frustrated viewers through four hours of increasingly silly and improbable plot twists and turns, BBC One’s Sunday night thriller Bloodlands had one last surprise to spring as the credits rolled on the feeble final episode...

The finale wasn’t a finale at all. Bloodlands will be returning for a second season. A question cries out to be asked: why?

Despite a mildly intriguing start, Bloodlands was dreadful. The plot was convoluted, contrived and had more holes than a goal net.

The performances by a cast of very experienced actors were, for the most part, wildly over the top — although poor Chris Walley from The Young Offenders barely got to act at all. He was required to do little more than stand around and look bemused.

His character, a young cop called Billy “Birdy” Bird (no, really), is how you imagine Father Ted’s Dougal McGuire might have turned out if he’d joined the PSNI instead of the priesthood.

Most disappointing of all was James Nesbitt. We know Nesbitt can be great. We’ve seen him being great many times: Bloody Sunday, Murphy’s Law, Jekyll, Five Minutes of Heaven, Occupation. Bloodlands was not one of those times.

Read More

Nesbitt tried to give us a character churning with conflicting emotions; most of the time, he just looked like he could do with a couple of Rennie Deflatine to get rid of some trapped wind.

With terrible reviews and a lot of negative comments on social media going against it, how come Bloodlands is coming back?

Well, the ratings were good, especially in Northern Ireland, but that’s neither here nor there.

The most likely reason more Bloodlands is being inflicted on us is because a second season had already been commissioned before the first was shown, when nobody knew for sure if it was a crock of television gold or a crock of something else (we know now, mind you).

The BBC was no doubt swayed by the fact that Bloodlands is the first fruit of Jed Mercurio’s shiny new production company.

Mercurio — the maestro of Line of Duty (which returns on Sunday) and Bodyguard — can do no wrong.

Presumably, the Beeb hoped it was getting another LOD; instead, it ended up with a DOA.

The practice of ordering multiple seasons of a drama at once is the norm for broadcasters these days. The dream is to find a series that will run for five, six, seven years or more.

But sometimes the gamble can backfire badly. The Missing (which, as it happens, starred James Nesbitt at his very best) was a cracker of a miniseries, but the BBC decided from the outset it wanted an anthology series.

The result was a second season, featuring a new story and, except for Tchéky Karyo, a new cast, that had so many different timelines and plot strands, it became an eight-week endurance test.

The superb first season of Homeland was, in my opinion, as close as a suspense drama comes to perfection. The second fell off a cliff.

Homeland continued for another six seasons, but never regained the appointment-viewing status it enjoyed during that first run of 12 brilliant episodes.

The Handmaid’s Tale was also great in its first season, a flawless adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.

Had it ended there, it would be regarded as one of the greatest miniseries and literary adaptations ever made.

But in television, and especially US television, less is rarely regarded as more.

The fourth season is due later this year, with a fifth already commissioned. At this stage, it’s made a mockery of Atwood’s novel, literally breaking every rule of Gilead in the book.

It’s not just British and American broadcasters who have adopted this cart-before-the-horse commissioning policy.

RTÉ has done it too, but managed to put its own uniquely inept stamp on the process.

The national broadcaster rushed into commissioning a second season of rickety comedy-drama Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, a move that seemed to take its writer, Stefanie Preissner, by surprise.

After it was broadcast, Preissner told Independent.ie: “When I wrote season one, I never anticipated season two or three. I think you can tell. There are holes in season two.”

Yes, we could tell.