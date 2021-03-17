| 3.7°C Dublin

Why has Bloodlands got a second run? It’s awful

Pat Stacey

One bad season was enough, writes Pat Stacey

James Nesbitt and Charlene McKenna in Bloodlands

HAVING dragged frustrated viewers through four hours of increasingly silly and improbable plot twists and turns, BBC One’s Sunday night thriller Bloodlands had one last surprise to spring as the credits rolled on the feeble final episode...

The finale wasn’t a finale at all. Bloodlands will be returning for a second season. A question cries out to be asked: why?

Despite a mildly intriguing start, Bloodlands was dreadful. The plot was convoluted, contrived and had more holes than a goal net.

