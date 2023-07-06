Who Do You Think You Are?: Emily Atack’s very famous musical family history makes for great TV

Emily Atack in Who Do You Think You Are?. Photo: Wall to Wall, Stephen Perry

Every celebrity who appears on genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are? (Thursday, BBC1, 9pm) must wonder at some point, no matter how fleetingly, if they’re going to be the next Danny Dyer.

You might recall that Dyer’s 2016 episode revealed the star of EastEnders and multiple knuckleheaded Nick Love films about hoods and football hooligans is a direct descendant of 14th century English king Edward III.

​It was by no means the most startling episode in the 19 years the series has been on air. Alan Cumming, for example, found out his grandfather died during a game of Russian roulette, while Larry Lamb met an American uncle neither he nor his mother, the uncle’s sister, knew existed.

But Dyer’s episode remains a huge favourite with the public, not least because of the actor’s hilarious reaction to the news.

Killjoy historians pointed out that, because the population of England during the 14th century was just a couple of million, it’s likely virtually everyone in the country — and more than a few elsewhere — is related to royalty.

Put it this way, during the short-lived RTÉ incarnation of Who Do You Think You Are?, none other than Ryan Tubridy (apologies if you’re already sick of seeing that name) discovered that he, too, is directly descended from King Edward III.

Given the former Late Late Show host’s republican forbears, he took the news less well than Dyer.

It’s unlikely Emily Atack, the actress, singer and comedian who’s the subject of this week’s episode, cares one way or another whether she’s got kings or queens in her bloodline. After all, she’s already related to pop and rock royalty.

​Her first cousins twice removed on her mother’s side of the family are Paul McCartney and his younger brother Mike.

Her first cousins twice removed on her mother’s side of the family are Paul McCartney and his younger brother Mike.

Mike, an inveterate joker who invariably refers to The Beatles as “our kid’s band”, shows up in person to share some family photographs she’d never seen before.

Paul is seen only in those photos, as well as in a lovely one of him and Atack when she was a little girl, but there’s a gem of a story relating to a letter he wrote when he was a young, Brylcreemed lad just getting together with John Lennon and George Harrison that ties in with the overall story.

It would be unfair to talk about the contents here before the programme airs, but it’s a charming little anecdote that any true Beatles fan will surely relish.

Atack’s family tree is rooted in the entertainment world. Her mother is the actress and singer Kate Robbins, who did numerous voices on Spitting Image. Her father, Keith Atack, is a guitarist. Her uncle, Ted Robbins, is a comedian and actor.

Given her family pedigree, it’s no surprise that Atack is most interested in finding out how far back the connection to entertainment stretches. The answer is very far.

She’s delighted to discover her grandparents were Butlin’s Redcoats. As with all episodes of this series, there’s plenty of fascinating social history to go along with the family revelations.

Entrepreneur Billy Butlin opened the first Butlin’s holiday camp in Skegness in 1936. It provided a complete package holiday for workers who’d been granted a statutory week’s leave a year with full pay.

Atack discovers her maternal great-great grandfather played the tuba in a brass band that performed in Stanley Park, Liverpool. Employers at the time thought brass bands kept workers occupied and out of trouble, and the instruments were fairly cheap.

Along the way, she learns her four times great-grandmother came from Ireland and was called McCarthy (it morphed over time into McCartney), and that the family connections to Welsh football is just as strong as to music.

The musical talent is not confined to her maternal ancestors. To her delight, she’s told her paternal great-aunt was not just a professional whistler (or siffleuse to give it its proper name), but regarded as the best in the world.

For the most part, this is one cheery, upbeat revelation after another. Of course, Who Do You Think You Are? wouldn’t be the same without a dollop of sadness.

It duly shows up in the story of her great-great grandfather, a colliery banksman who was linked to an accident that sparked a chain of tragedy.