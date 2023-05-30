White House Plumbers review: thank God the Watergate burglars were so stupid

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are terrific as the incompetent schemers Howard Hunt and G Gordon Liddy

White House Plumbers (Sky Atlantic and Now TV) is an unlikely drama, and an even unlikelier comedy. It’s about how, in the early 1970s, two incredibly stupid and incompetent people were allowed to lead a burglary on the Watergate building and some other places.

They were funded by the Committee to Re-elect the President (yes, CREEP). The president was Richard Nixon. Our two desperados — as they no doubt would like to be called — named their burglary scheme White House Plumbers, because plumbers stop leaks, right? That’s how clever they were.

Not only were Howard Hunt and G Gordon Liddy stupid and incompetent, they weren’t very nice either. Liddy, in particular, was crazy, and a great admirer of the Nazis. But they were also lousy fathers and husbands. They were boastful. They were ruthless. They were totally convinced that they were patriots.

So you watch this and you’re going: “This cannot possibly be true.” But it is true, or very close to the truth. A caption at the start states: “No names have been changed to protect the innocent because nearly everyone was found guilty.” Now that’s a disclaimer for you.

Woody Harrelson, who also produced, is terrific and very funny as Hunt (the whole series is pretty funny). But Justin Theroux is almost too good as Gordon Liddy; manic, hyper-masculine, a lunatic abroad and a control freak at home. The Liddy role is any actor’s dream, and Theroux seizes it with both hands.

The suggestion that Liddy became a rigid ubermensch because he was badly bullied at school is all too plausible. He longed to be an unassailable strongman. Instead he became a lawyer. A lawyer who believed that he was above the law.

Hunt and Liddy were at the centre of what was to become the dominant scandal of American politics. In June 1972, they broke into the Watergate building in Washington DC, because it contained the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.

Their actions — or at least what we now know of them — were always against opponents of the Republican party. These actions included breaking into the California offices of the psychiatrist of Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the Pentagon Papers. The Pentagon Papers were a secret history of American involvement in Indochina, and the war In Vietnam was raging at the time.

Hunt and Liddy’s efforts at political espionage were farcical, thank God; if they had been more efficient we would never have learned about them. And the great achievement of White House Plumbers is that it plays all these events straight, which makes them even funnier, while at the same time dealing with the domestic tragedies gently, allowing these two fools their sincerity and, in a weird way, their sense of honour. This keeps you watching until the end.

However, it is frightening to learn online that Liddy’s successful broadcasting career when he came out of prison laid the ground for right-wing pundits such as Alex Jones, the man who slandered the parents of the murdered children at Sandy Hook elementary school.

Liddy became a hero of the American right into the 21st century. On such foundations were current American politics built, and that’s not funny at all.