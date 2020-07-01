| 13.2°C Dublin

Whether by accident or design, 2020 has thrown up a trio of US period dramas with particular pertinence to the times we live in

Pat Stacey

The Plot Against America Expand

“You have to know the past to understand the present,” said the late astronomer and science communicator Carl Sagan, 40 years ago.

Looking at the current state of America, a nation riven by racism and being steered towards a new civil war by a president, who lies about everything all the time, and knowingly retweets incendiary material designed to whip his supporters into a frenzy, Sagan’s statement has never been truer than it is now.

Everything that’s happening in the present is rooted in what happened in the past. There has always been ugliness; social media has merely made it more visible and, if such a thing is possible, uglier.