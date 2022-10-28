What’s streaming this week: The Devil’s Hour has too many mysteries and not enough Peter Capaldi

Is The Devil’s Hour (Prime Video) a show with too many mysteries? Maybe. A couple of episodes in, the single biggest head-scratcher in this gloomy six-part horror-thriller is where, exactly, Peter Capaldi has disappeared to.

Glasgow’s finest shares top billing here. He’s all over the posters. The plot more or less revolves around his character. Alas, the people in charge have him hiding in the shadows for the first two hours of this wearisome, watery endeavour. What gives?

For now, the focus is on Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a frazzled social worker who wakes every night at precisely 3.33am, the so-called ‘devil’s hour’. Lucy is all over the shop. Her eight-year-old son Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) has been to every psychiatrist in the county, but nobody can explain the boy’s withdrawn, emotionless state.

Isaac rarely, if ever, smiles. He sleepwalks every night. He wonders who the strange man is in his bedroom (uh-oh) even though he and his mum live alone (red alert, red alert). Indeed, the boy — or the house — may be haunted.

Meanwhile, Lucy is plagued with ghoulish nightmares and trippy bouts of déjà vu. Work is hectic. Her mum suffers with dementia. Oh, and her ex-husband, Mike (Phil Dunster), is still sniffing around.

Things take a turn after a couple of detectives investigate a nearby murder. One is a sceptical veteran (Alex Ferns as DS Nick Holness) who politely informs his partner that Irish and Scottish accents do not sound alike (good man, Nick). The other is a bookish up-and-comer whose tummy gets all wobbly when he sees a dead body (Nikesh Patel as DI Ravi Dhillon). Ravi is a smoker — but judging by the way he holds his cigarettes, it’s likely that the actor portraying him is not.

Anyway, the lads suspect that this new case might be connected to an old one. They do some digging. They stumble upon a grisly lodge that might belong to a slippery serial killer. And look — Lucy’s name is plastered across the wall!

Plus, we know that something very bad is about to happen because a couple of sneaky flash-forwards show Lucy locked inside an interrogation room, arguing with a creepy handcuffed chap named Gideon Shepherd (Peter Capaldi, at long last). I need a lie-down.

Created by Tom Moran, The Devil’s Hour is the sort of show that would like to think it’s doing things that nobody has done before, when really, it’s just borrowing bits and pieces from bigger, better screen projects (The Silence of the Lambs, The Babadook, True Detective; I could go on).

Is it scary? Nope, and that’s a problem. Is it going somewhere? I certainly hope so. It’s well-performed, for sure, but I’m beginning to suspect that this knotted, listless and worryingly untidy display might have already talked itself into a corner.

My advice? Put Capaldi in the spotlight and prove me wrong.

Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix) is finally upon us. What we have here is a handsomely bound collection of standalone horror tales, created and curated by the Oscar-winning filmmaker who gave us The Shape of Water.

In “Lot 36”, the great Tim Blake Nelson portrays a racist, debt-ridden asshole who makes a living buying up strangers’ storage units and selling on the goods to whoever coughs up the most cash. Our disgruntled protagonist eventually gets his comeuppance after he realises that one of his new units belonged to a Nazi demon worshipper. Things get grisly.

In “The Outside”, Kate Micucci works hard as a depressed bank teller who gets more than she bargained for after trying out a new skin lotion (watch out for a terrific Dan Stevens as a slimy beauty “expert”).

Some delicious ideas and fabulous themes there. Based on these instalments, this lively, ambitious anthology series sits somewhere between the spooky, surreal encounters of The Twilight Zone and the wonky social shenanigans of Roar. A tad uneven, then, but it’ll get under your skin. I think that’s the point.

Finally, a word on The Watcher (Netflix) which I reviewed here last week. I finished it the other day, and you know what? I still think it’s a hoot. I don’t regret devoting seven hours of my life to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s showy, shouty melodrama — but I do have one request: if the boys continue to turn real-life horror stories into sugary soap operas, can they make sure to pick the ones that come with an ending?

The weird thing about The Watcher case is that — spoiler incoming — nobody ever solved the bloody thing. I wasn’t aware of this last week. Thus, there is no pay-off. No big reveal. Just Jennifer Coolidge running for her life because she thinks her new gaff comes with a ghost. Actually, that bit was hilarious. But still. Jeez, now I know how poor Dean Brannock felt.