What’s streaming this week: Harrison Ford adds a touch of grouchiness to goofy comedy

When I was a child, I used to wish I was Harrison Ford. Here is a man, I thought, who is so many things to so many people, but he’s always a hero. Famed archaeologist adventurer; frazzled sci-fi cop; sarky space cowboy; ass-kicking US president — the list goes on, and I’d have been chuffed to be any of them.

Now, several decades later, not a thing has changed. I still want to be like Harrison Ford. He’s still the coolest man on earth. He’s still a hero. I also have a new wish, and that is to find a therapist who is as clever and as witty as the one that Ford plays in Shrinking (Apple TV+), a rickety yet largely rewarding series from Team Ted Lasso.

We begin with Jimmy (Jason Segel), a bumbling Los Angeles therapist with lovely friends, who lives on a nice street in a big house with his talented teenage daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell).

Everything looks swell, but really, poor Jimmy is in an awful state. It’s been a year since his wife, Tia, died in a road accident, and when we first meet the chap, he’s throwing a midweek drug-fuelled pool party in his back yard.

His nosy neighbour, Liz (Christa Miller), intervenes, and Jimmy wakes up the following morning, hungover, anxious and desperate for a change.

He’s tired of listening to strangers talk about all the things that they wish they could improve about their lives, but never do. Jimmy can’t fix himself, and he’s not supposed to ‘fix’ anyone else — but what’s the harm, he reckons, in trying?

First up, Jimmy tells one of his clients to leave their abusive husband. Later, he advises an angry young war veteran to enrol in an MMA class. You can see where this is going. Jimmy’s unethical policy — to tell people what he really thinks, regardless of the consequences — will probably change lives, and not always for the best.

Meanwhile, his daughter is ignoring him, his estranged best friend Brian (Michael Urie) is keen to rekindle their friendship, and his co-worker Gabby (Jessica Williams) is getting a divorce.

Oh, and Jimmy’s grumpy yet endearing mentor, Paul (Harrison Ford), was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease — and Paul isn’t one bit happy about Jimmy’s experimental new method. Things get complicated.

Shrinking comes with a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. One of its creators, Bill Lawrence, gave us Scrubs. Another, Brett Goldstein, stars in, co-writes and executive produces Ted Lasso (which Lawrence also co-developed).

Another, Jason Segel, was part of a major US sitcom (How I Met Your Mother). That’s a lot of cooks.

Is Shrinking anything like Ted Lasso? Sort of. It’s another goofy, sugary sweet melodrama about a sad bloke who is in way over his head. Somehow, it’s more far-fetched, and I don’t know how I feel about supporting a protagonist who abandons his ethics for some hare-brained plan to ‘cure’ his clients.

But I’m hopeful that Shrinking knows what it’s doing. “Grief”, says Harrison Ford’s Paul, “is a crafty little f***er”. So too is this cheeky yet undeniably charming show.

Its most valuable player is Ford, whose grouchy yet vulnerable turn is something of a revelation. It’s a lovely performance from the octogenarian — one that will tickle your funny bone and pull on your heartstrings. Manipulative? Just a bit. Unlike its central figure, Shrinking isn’t out to change the world. It’s unapologetically pleasant, and I’m fine with that.

Another series that might grow on me is Emma Moran’s scrappy sci-fi comedy, Extraordinary (Disney+). Imagine a world where all the adults discover that they have superpowers.

Some can fly, others can manipulate time or channel the dead. Now, imagine being the only person who doesn’t have a superpower. That is the dilemma faced by an anxious young costume shop assistant, Jen (Máiréad Tyers), whose clumsy flatmates come together to find their bestie’s talent, by any means possible.

Moran’s salty display wears its metaphors heavily and is loaded to the gills with tantalising themes and concepts. If it could figure out what to do with them, we’d be on to a winner. Still, Tyers is decent, and it’s always nice to have Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney at the party.

Finally, a word on Wolf Pack (Paramount+), a soapy slice of supernatural codswallop about teenage werewolves. The only reason I gave it a go is because the poster teased the return of Buffy herself, the great Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Alas, she’s barely in the opening episode (she plays a fire department investigator or something), and I don’t have the patience for another. Think Twilight for beginners, with crummy effects, bad acting, lots of posing and a disappointing turn from the former vampire slayer. No thank you.