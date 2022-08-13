| 13°C Dublin

What’s streaming this week: Five Days at Memorial glosses over the real scandal of Hurricane Katrina

Vera Farmiga in Five Days at Memorial on Apple TV

Vera Farmiga in Five Days at Memorial on Apple TV

Kevin Power

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV, eight episodes) comes pre-loaded with moral gravitas, being based on events that took place at a New Orleans hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in August 2005.

It wants to meld disaster drama with systemic critique, à la HBO’s Chernobyl, but its idea of critique is to show a character giving George W Bush, flying indifferently above the flooded city in Air Force One, a middle finger.

