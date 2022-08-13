What’s streaming this week: Five Days at Memorial glosses over the real scandal of Hurricane Katrina

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV, eight episodes) comes pre-loaded with moral gravitas, being based on events that took place at a New Orleans hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in August 2005.

It wants to meld disaster drama with systemic critique, à la HBO’s Chernobyl, but its idea of critique is to show a character giving George W Bush, flying indifferently above the flooded city in Air Force One, a middle finger.

Not that the anger in that scene is misdirected. Hurricane Katrina didn’t have to cause a humanitarian catastrophe of historic proportions, but US federal, state and corporate incompetence and venality ensured that it did.

At Memorial Medical Centre, the backup generators failed when water from Lake Pontchartrain poured into the city. Supplies of food, drugs and water dwindled. The rescue effort was itself a disaster. Certain doctors, persuaded that some of their patients would not be saved, euthanised them with lethal doses of morphine.

A surgeon, Dr Anna Pou (pronounced Poe), played here by Vera Farmiga, was later arrested on charges of second-degree murder, though the case never went to trial. All of this formed the subject of a 2013 book by Sheri Fink, who produces the TV adaptation alongside Carlton Cuse and John Ridley. In real life, Dr Pou presumably has some sort of personality, which it might be interesting to learn about, but Farmiga’s version of her merely alternates between wide-eyed compassion and sweaty fatigue. As a performance, it’s too generalised — stressed but kindly doctor — to give us any grip on the material.

Then again, the show doesn’t really want to give us any such grip. In the opening episode, Dr Pou makes a dash across a perilously storm-swayed walkway between hospital buildings, praying as she goes. This is what Five Days at Memorial does too — prays its way past danger. It hasn’t noticed that what happened at Memorial is significant not because euthanasia is an ethical quagmire (though it sometimes is) but because the hospital had been abandoned by the organisations that were supposed to help it, and that this teaches us something about how America works, or doesn’t. But America keeps telling itself the wrong stories; one reason certain problems don’t get solved.

In the closing episode, a crustily outraged attorney general asks a press conference: “What conditions can possibly justify the taking of human lives?” Since the answer to this question is so obviously “It depends,” Five Days at Memorial can’t really wring much drama out of it. Instead, it defaults to scenes of people weeping. The orchestral soundtrack swells. Beloved pets die. Personal traumas surface. It’s Sorkin soup.

What do you do with a show that lavishly stages the suffering of actual people but skimps on the contexts in which that suffering took place? If the critical mind isn’t operative, you’re stuck with the pornography of feeling: tear-stained faces and speeches about God. Five Days at Memorial doesn’t want you to think, it wants you to feel, and what it wants you to feel is sad. It manipulates you with the truth.

A straight-up thriller, on the other hand, manipulates you honestly. Being fooled is part of the deal. Hide and Seek (All 4, eight episodes), in which two cops hunt for a series of kidnapped children, was made in Ukraine in 2019. Its producers are evidently big fans of The Bridge, The Killing, Der Pass and other recent Eurocrime meisterwerke in which Straight Cop teams up with Odd Cop to solve a needlessly complicated mystery, and have deduced that the secret to success with this formula is a) a gasp-worthy plot twist every five minutes and b) a gorgeously bleak setting — here an industrial city in maximum winter.

Hide and Seek’s Straight Cop is Major Maksim Shumov (Pyotr Rykov). Shumov is gruff. He gets the job done but takes time out now and then to wrestle with his traumatic past. Odd Cop is senior investigator Varta Naumova (Yulia Abdel Fattakh). Naumova is brusque. She wears black leather gloves at all times and spots clues that the other cops miss. “Naumova… what’s up with her?” Shumov asks his boss. “She acts weird all the time. Does her own thing. Talks like the Terminator.” Shumov has clearly never watched a European crime drama before. What’s up with Naumova? She’s finding those missing kids, dammit! While also, obviously, wrestling with her traumatic past.

Vladimir Putin has ensured, for now at least, that Hide and Seek appears on our screens not just as a satisfying Euro-thriller but also as a reminder of what Ukraine was until February of this year, and what it will, we hope, be again — that is, a country in which you could do something as relatively ordinary as make a buddy-cop mystery series. Let’s hope for Season 2, along with everything else that innocent integer implies.

Chris Wasser is away