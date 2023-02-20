What’s streaming this week: Dazzling sci-fi romp Hello Tomorrow! sells itself well

If Billy Crudup tried to sell me a gaff on the moon, I’d probably buy it. That might explain why the people behind Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+) hired him. After all, if you are going to hang an entire series on the idea that one man can fool hundreds, possibly even thousands, of people into thinking the impossible, then you had better find the right guy to play him.

For a start, he needs to sound like the most charming man alive. Essentially, he needs to have that all-figured-out look about him. Crudup, an actor who leaves a big mark playing small parts, has that look. Here, the New York native, last seen winning an Emmy for his terrific turn as a greasy CEO in The Morning Show, bags himself the lead role of a professional hustler who suddenly develops a conscience.

Crudup is Jack Billings, chief travelling salesman at Brightside Lunar Residences. It’s his job to flog extraordinary dreams to ordinary Joes, and he’s pretty damn good at it. His crew are exactly what you’d expect from this sort of yarn. There is Shirley (Haneefah Wood), Jack’s right-hand woman, and the only member of the Brightside team who has her head screwed on properly.

Meanwhile, Shirley’s lover Eddie (Hank Azaria) considers himself a top dog, despite his gambling debts, and poor Herb (Dewshane Williams) is one bad lead away from a nervous breakdown. A funny bunch, but somehow, they make it work.

What most of them don’t know is that Jack is peddling a lie. There are, we believe, people living on the moon in this set-up — but they’re the rich and famous, and there is no room up there for the kind of folks that Jack has been selling timeshares to. When will the bubble burst, and when will his customers and, indeed, his employees catch on?

Soon, perhaps, but that’s the least of Jack’s worries now that he has hired a young man named Joey (Nicholas Podany) to be his protégé. Joey doesn’t know that he is Jack’s son — but Jack does, and with Joey’s mum in a coma, the crooked salesman might have time to fix a few wrongs from his past.

Don’t ask me when this thing is supposed to be set. Developed by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, Hello Tomorrow! imagines a retro-futuristic America that, on an aesthetic level at least, stalled sometime around the 1950s. But the technological advances — robot waiters, hover cars, daily moon rockets — are off the charts.

Of course, that’s just background dressing — the real magic here is the story. Bhalla and Jansen have come up with a tall tale, but they tell it beautifully, and this clever, compelling sci-fi adds a fresh lick of paint to a familiar story.

Yes, it owes its fair share to Arthur Miller and David Mamet, but Hello Tomorrow! is its own beast and comes with its own lived-in world, replete with dazzling ideas, knockout twists and dynamite performances. Oh, and watch out for the excellent Jacki Weaver as our protagonist’s worrisome mum, Barbara. Funny, poignant and deeply, deeply strange — now that’s the kind of sci-fi I’m happy to be sold.

If, like me, you don’t know much about golf, then you’ll be happy to hear that Full Swing (Netflix) remembers to include the odd footnote to help explain the difference between, say, birdies and bogies. Useful stuff, and this “immersive documentary series” was made by the same team behind Break Point (the one about tennis) and Drive to Survive (Formula One racing).

Like those other two, First Swing arms itself with lots of melodrama, lots of flashy editing and intrusive music cues. The first episode covers the friendship between players Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, but really, we learn nothing about their pairing other than the obvious: they both play the same sport and they’re both very good at it.

But hey, the opening instalment features a scene where one of them visits a pharmacy looking for allergy medication and — later — the other works out in the same gym as Rory McIlroy. Insightful stuff.

Finally, a word on Alaska Daily (Disney+), a flashy newspaper series from Tom McCarthy, the Oscar-winning filmmaker who gave us Spotlight. It stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a disgraced New York journalist who accepts a job working as an investigative reporter for a minor league daily in Anchorage, Alaska.

Obviously, Eileen drinks too much, is terrible with people and has a massive chip on her shoulder (the quintessential screen journo, then). But soon she’s knee-deep in a story that might be the most important of her career. Lower your expectations, and you’ll get on just fine with this wonky yet watchable melodrama.

Video of the Day