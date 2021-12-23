| 9.6°C Dublin

What your resident TV critic will be watching as he puts his feet up this Christmas

Pat Stacey

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill and Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. Photo: Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television Expand
CHRISTMAS television is a bit of a busman's holiday for TV critics. For a change, we get to enjoy the view without any of the stress. No making notes, no blocking out what we're going to write, no keeping an eye on the deadline clock.

But what we want to watch isn't always the same as what we're obliged to watch for work. Here's what I'll be treating myself to over the three big days.

CHRISTMAS EVE

A Ghost Story For Christmas: The Mezzotint (BBC2, 10.30pm)

