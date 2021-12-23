What your resident TV critic will be watching as he puts his feet up this Christmas

CHRISTMAS television is a bit of a busman's holiday for TV critics. For a change, we get to enjoy the view without any of the stress. No making notes, no blocking out what we're going to write, no keeping an eye on the deadline clock.

But what we want to watch isn't always the same as what we're obliged to watch for work. Here's what I'll be treating myself to over the three big days.

Writer/director Mark Gatiss's previous chillers in the revived GSFC strand were disappointing, but here he's working from one of MR James's most chilling stories, so expectations are high. Rory Kinnear is the museum curator who acquires an engraving of a creepy country house that seems to have changed slightly every time he looks at it.

The Way We Were At Christmas (RTÉ1, 9.25pm)

Prepare to be transported back to the days when everyone ate Christmas dinner at lunchtime and the centrepiece of the entire day was the TV premiere of a 10-year-old movie. The celebrity contributions are redundant, but the archive clips are usually priceless.

Father Ted Christmas special (RTÉ2, 9.45pm)

The Christmas Eve showing of 'A Christmassy Ted' has attained the status of sacred ritual in our house. Fifty-five fast-moving minutes packed with with comedy genius, including Ted's Ballykissangel dream, the panic in the lingerie department, the Golden Cleric Award and Father Todd Unctious.

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

I still have to catch up with a few episodes of season five of the superb Breaking Bad spin-off before the sixth and final season arrives next year, so what better time to do it than Christmas Eve?

Film: North By Northwest (BBC2, 3.20pm)

Cary Grant's advertising man on the run, Eva Marie Saint's cool blonde, James Mason's menacing enemy agent, the crop-dusting plane attack, the climax on Mount Rushmore: what more could you need? Screenwriter Ernest Lehman said he wanted to write “the Hitchcock picture to end all Hitchcock pictures” – and that's exactly what he did.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Peter O’Toole: Réalta & Rógaire (TG4, 9.25pm)

Brian Reddin's film-themed documentaries have been must-see highlights for the last few Christmases. He follows up last year's excellent film on Richard Harris with one on Harris's contemporary, friend and frequent hellraising buddy. It features contributions from O'Toole's daughter Kate and co-stars and friends including Brian Blessed, Twiggy and Mary Coughlan.

Rogue Male (Blu-ray)

I'll be enjoying a bespoke O'Toole double-bill by rewatching this masterly 1976 BBC TV film of Geoffrey Household's novel, gleamingly restored for Blu-ray. O'Toole – who said it was his favourite role – plays an aristocrat who tries to assassinate Adolf Hitler and is pursued back to England by Nazi agents. Frederic Raphael's screenplay is gripping and witty.

The Toy Shop (RTÉ2, 8.45pm)

This new documentary from Alex Fegan (The Irish Pub) looks at Christmas through the eyes of the owners and customers of 15 independent Irish toy shops in the run-up to the big day. Irresistible.

The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show (BBC, 7pm)

The day wouldn't be the same without a blast of Eric and Ernie's timeless genius. This is the revered 1971 festive special with Eric driving Andre "Preview" Previn nuts by playing all the right notes, just not necessarily in the right order; Shirley Bassey losing a shoe and Glenda Jackson suffering as Cleopatra in the play what Ernie wrote.

Film: The Adventures of Robin Hood (BBC2, 5.20pm)

Errol Flynn lights up the screen in the greatest swashbuckler of all, made in 1938 and still rip-roaring entertainment. The casting is perfection (Olivia de Haviland, Basil Rathbone, Claude Rains), the swordfights and stunts are thrilling, and it's wrapped up in beautiful technicolour and a soaring Korngold score.

ST STEPHEN'S DAY

Around The World In 80 Days (BBC1, 5.50pm & 6.40pm)

I'll be tuning in to this new eight-part version of Jules Verne's globetrotting adventure in the hope it's better than the BBC's awful reimaginings of The War of the Worlds and A Christmas Carol, which both marred Christmas 2019. David Tennant plays Phileas Fogg.

A Very British Scandal (BBC1, 9pm)

This follow-up to 2018's miniseries A Very English Scandal, which dealt with the downfall of MP Jeremy Thorpe (a brilliant Hugh Grant), focuses on the Duchess Argyll's 1963 divorce case, which exploded into a scandalous account of multiple sexual trysts involving senior politicians and members of the royal family, and some notorious Polaroid photos. Claire Foy and Paul Bettany star.

Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure (ITV, 9.30pm)

The incomparable comedian, who's just released his autobiography, talks about his everyday life living with Parkinson's disease. From his Florida home, he reflects on his career with the help of some fantastic clips, many never previously shown on TV.

Penny Dreadful (Sky on demand)

With the post-Christmas television lull looming, I'll be immersing myself in John Logan's terrific Gothic horror series, which incorporates countless famous characters from horror literature into a sprawling, scary original saga. Leads Timothy Dalton, Eva Green and Josh Hartnett are all fantastic.

Film: Moonstruck (BBC4, 11pm)

This charming, unashamedly romantic 1987 comedy is a rarely-screened treat. Widowed Cher is all set to marry nice but dull Danny Aiello when she finds herself falling for his volatile younger brother, a one-armed baker played by an in-form Nicolas Cage. It's a warm and affectionate portrait of Italian-American life. It's hard to credit that screenwriter John Patrick Shanley could write something this good, yet also churn out this year's jaw-droppingly awful Wild Mountain Thyme.