What Planet Are You On? It’s a question I ask about Ireland’s parents after watching this RTÉ show

I cannot watch reality television that is made in Ireland. I get too emotionally involved. I’m sad that Carole has left Bake Off and that Danny was too soppy for Crisis Week on Make Me Prime Minister, but watching their respective failures does not fill me with despair or irritation or pride.

What Planet Are You On? (RTÉ One) was a simple idea. Take three ordinary Irish families, all with children, all living outside Dublin, all with two cars, and get them to reduce their carbon footprints. I knew that the country needed it desperately, but I hadn’t realised quite how much.

For a start, we had a man — a father! — who left the tap running every time he brushed his teeth. I thought that Barney the Dinosaur had solved that issue with his sober advice 20 years ago.

We had a mother who wanted her sons to take short showers to allow her to stick to taking very long ones. And every day,the same woman watered her garden with a hose filled with water from the mains. I started to onder if the programme was actually called What Plant Are You On?.

On the other hand, the hero of What Planet Are You On? was young Abbey Kelly from Stradbally, Co Laois, who was quiet, well-informed, dutiful and very worried. “I’m trying not to get my hopes up too high,” she said, although whether this referred to imminent climate apocalypse or her family’s efforts to reform was not clear.

What Planet Are You On? was broadcast on three consecutive nights and, during the first programme on Tuesday, Abbey was the only thing that kept me from giving the country to some nice Scandinavians to run. Abbey had common sense.

The show was a strange mixture: the doom-laden Led Zeppelin music suggested something terribly serious, and so did the appearance of Mary Robinson (!) and too many clips about the work of various eco-activists. But in the end, it fell between perhaps four stools.

Maïa Dunphy, a presenter I really like, did a good job of being game-show host, family therapist and roving reporter.

But the families resembled each other too closely. On the visual level alone, mums Aishling Kelly and Shauna McGettigan could have been sisters. And both the Kellys and the Ryans live in Co Laois. I know I’m from Dublin, but even I know there are other counties out there somewhere.

The family that absolutely leapt from the screen were Lewis Mannering and his mum, Kelly. Lewis grows his own vegetables at his primary school, St Damian’s, somewhere in west Dublin (we weren’t told where). Kelly was understandably impressed when he brought his harvest home. But Lewis has no garden. This problem was resolved by Lewis being given (or “gifted”, as television people say) an allotment in the Cherry Orchard Community Garden. Meanwhile, the viewer ended up wishing that the whole programme was about Kelly and Lewis.

The biggest question you were left with was: how did the three families really manage to reduce their wasting of food, water and energy? The programme was shot during the summer so there was literally no mention of how they heat their homes. (Although the McGettigans do have solar panels for their hot water.) But on a more basic level, I want to know exactly how Naomi manages to shave her legs and condition her hair now that her showers take less than five minutes.

Is she still putting her clothes out to dry on the rotary clothesline, even though she said it would “ruin the aesthetic of the garden”? How did they persuade Eoin to abandon his beloved Mickey Joe’s burger? “I’m not eating flowers,” was his rejoinder. Did any single individual in the whole series follow the recommendation to eat oily fish?

What Planet Are You On? showed that children, are our best hope for not annihilating the biosphere, even if some of them — particularly little boys — initially make it a point of honour not to change.

This was also a glimpse into the sheer grind of mothers’ labour in the home, at the same time as working at paid jobs. For families consisting of six people, they routinely cook five meals of an evening.

With no public transport and roads too dangerous to cycle on, the car is a necessity in the countryside. They spend at least two hours a day in their cars. And here is where What Planet Are You On? really collapsed. In the third programme, the families were given electric cars, which we can only hope they were allowed to keep. This series demands a follow-up.

Elon Musk makes Citizen Kane look like a wimp. He’s the richest man that has ever lived —partly from selling electric cars. He also launches rockets, which can’t be too environmentally friendly. The Elon Musk Show (BBC Two) is a three-part documentary series, and only this week’s episode was available for review.

Elon Musk is a bit weird. His brother Kimbal has described him as being “immune to risk”. Elon left a message with their mutual therapist in order to inform his childhood sweetheart, and the mother of five of his children, that he was divorcing her. Although perhaps more men would do that if they could afford to.