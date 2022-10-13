| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What Planet Are You On? It’s a question I ask about Ireland’s parents after watching this RTÉ show

TV review: The adults show little common sense about saving Earth in this reality programme, while a new series explores Elon Musk’s out-of-this-world life

Family effort: The Kellys (from left) Abbey, John Jnr, John, Chloe, Amy and Aishling, featured on What Planet Are You On? Photo by David Cantwell Expand

Close

Family effort: The Kellys (from left) Abbey, John Jnr, John, Chloe, Amy and Aishling, featured on What Planet Are You On? Photo by David Cantwell

Family effort: The Kellys (from left) Abbey, John Jnr, John, Chloe, Amy and Aishling, featured on What Planet Are You On? Photo by David Cantwell

Family effort: The Kellys (from left) Abbey, John Jnr, John, Chloe, Amy and Aishling, featured on What Planet Are You On? Photo by David Cantwell

Ann Marie Hourihane

I cannot watch reality television that is made in Ireland. I get too emotionally involved. I’m sad that Carole has left Bake Off and that Danny was too soppy for Crisis Week on Make Me Prime Minister, but watching their respective failures does not fill me with despair or irritation or pride.

What Planet Are You On? (RTÉ One) was a simple idea. Take three ordinary Irish families, all with children, all living outside Dublin, all with two cars, and get them to reduce their carbon footprints. I knew that the country needed it desperately, but I hadn’t realised quite how much.

Related topics

More On Elon Musk

Most Watched

Privacy