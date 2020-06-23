What on earth have they done to Perry Mason? New series won’t be for purists - but it’s definitely for me

My mother, were she still with us, would probably be shocked. Graphic violence. Full-frontal nudity. Explicit sex. Four-letter words. Torture. The truly horrible murder of a baby boy, made even more horrible by the decision to show viewers the face of the dead infant, whose eyelids have been stitched open.

What on earth have they done to Perry Mason? This is not my mother’s Perry Mason. It’s not the Perry Mason who featured in more than 80 novels by Erle Stanley Gardner.

That Perry, played by Raymond Burr from 1957 to 1966 in US television’s first weekly hour-long drama (it’s currently running on CBS Justice in the afternoons) and again in 26 TV movies in the ’80s and ’90s, was a suave, righteous criminal defence attorney who almost never lost a case.

As for his personal life... what personal life? He didn’t have one.

Gardner, who closely supervised the TV series to make sure the legal details were always correct, wasn’t remotely interested in what Perry did in his private time. It was all about what happened in the courtroom.

The new Perry Mason, an eight-part noir mini-series (there’ll presumably be more if it’s a hit) from HBO, does show us what Perry, now played by Matthew Rhys, gets up to when he’s off the metre.

Mostly he gets drunk and shouts down the phone at his ex-wife, who won’t let him talk to, let alone see, their nine-year-old son and returns unopened the toy fire truck Perry sends the boy for Christmas.

When he’s not doing that, he’s having enthusiastic — and I mean fall-off-the-bed enthusiastic — sex with Lupe (Veronica Falcón), a pilot who operates out of an airstrip beside Perry’s rundown family dairy farm. She wants him to sell her the property so she can expand her business. He keeps refusing.

This Perry isn’t even a lawyer yet; he’s a slightly scruffy, down-at-heel private eye working in Los Angeles in 1931 — a setting which, by the way, is superbly realised. The rest of America is in the grip of the Great Depression, but the City of Angels is growing ever fatter and more corrupt on oil and movie money.

Perry, a First World War veteran troubled by his experiences in France, mostly works at the seedy end of the market. He has no qualms about wearing dead men’s clothes, sold to him for a buck or two by an unscrupulous mortician.

When we meet Perry, he and his amiable partner Pete Strickland (Shea Whigham) are tailing a Fatty Arbuckle-type movie star on behalf of the studio, which hopes to catch him violating a morals clause. When Perry finds out more than he bargained for and tries to use it to leverage extra money from the studio boss, a Groucho Marx lookalike with a mean streak, it doesn’t end well.

On the face of it, co-creators Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald have given us an origin story for a Perry Mason who’s nothing at all like Perry Mason. If anything, he has more in common with Jake Gittes from Chinatown. Both are wounded men trying to hold onto their moral compass in a world turned upside and inside out by corruption.

Yet, by the end of this first episode, we’ve begun to glimpse the kernel of the man he will become.

His sometime employer, and the person who hooks him up with the child kidnap/murder case that drives the mini-series, is a lawyer called EB Jonathan (John Lithgow), who’s something of a mentor to him.

EB’s legal secretary is Della Street (Juliet Rylance), who in the books and old TV series is Perry’s secretary-cum-assistant. Further down the line we’ll meet another familiar character, investigator Paul Drake, who in this version becomes an African-American, played by Chris Chalk.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in last night’s opener, we saw what looked like law books in Perry’s home.

Holding it all together is Rhys, who’s beyond wonderful here. Every moment of pain, sadness, disgust and anger seems etched into his face. This Perry Mason won’t be for purists, but it’s definitely for me.