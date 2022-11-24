| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wednesday series review: This Addams Family spin-off is as lifeless as a corpse

Underneath all the supernatural top-dressing is a bog-standard teen melodrama

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) prepares to take a gruesome revenge on the school bullies with some hungry piranha fish Expand

Close

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) prepares to take a gruesome revenge on the school bullies with some hungry piranha fish

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) prepares to take a gruesome revenge on the school bullies with some hungry piranha fish

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) prepares to take a gruesome revenge on the school bullies with some hungry piranha fish

Pat Stacey

When Tim Burton is good, he’s Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Batman and Batman Returns.

When he’s not so good, he’s Planet of the Apes, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dark Shadows and Dumbo.

Most Watched

Privacy