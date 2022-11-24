Wednesday series review: This Addams Family spin-off is as lifeless as a corpse

When Tim Burton is good, he’s Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Batman and Batman Returns.

When he’s not so good, he’s Planet of the Apes, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dark Shadows and Dumbo.

But is it the good Burton or the not-so-good one who turns up to direct half the episodes of Wednesday (Netflix), an eight-part horror comedy-mystery about the Addams family’s white-faced, black-clad, death-obsessed daughter?

​Neither of them. Despite the splendidly gothic set design — the kind of cinematic playground where Burton feels right at home — and the unmistakeable music of his favoured composer Danny Elfman, who’s scored 17 of the director’s films, there’s no evidence of Burton, who’s also an executive producer, putting his distinctive stamp on it.

The episodes I’ve seen (he directed the first four) are all his, yet so anonymous is the handling, they could have been made by anyone.

This is possibly because Burton isn’t the main creative force at work here. The series was developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, best known for the teen-centric Superman prequel Smallville.

That series tried to shake up the old formula by focusing on the young Clark Kent, before he donned the famous blue-and-red costume, as he endured the same pains and pangs of teenage life.

They try to do something similar here by dropping Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) into an unfamiliar environment. This is a huge misstep.

The series has little of the flavour of the much-loved 1990s films or even the 1960s TV series. Gough and Millar don’t seem too interested, either, in capturing the essence of the original source material: Charles Addams’s macabre cartoons, which ran mainly in The New Yorker.

Wednesday is kicked out of Nancy Reagan High School after she releases piranha fish into the swimming pool — her revenge on the jocks who bulled her little brother.

Her parents, Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), decide the best place for her is their old alma mater, a boarding school called Nevermore Academy.

Guzmán and Zeta-Jones are very good with what they’re given to work with, which unfortunately is very little. They’re billed as guest stars, meaning they barely appear at all in most of the episodes. Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) isn’t even present in the first few. It’s a dreadful waste of a really good cast.

So, what is the Addams family without the most important family members on screen?

The answer is a middling, derivative offering, aimed squarely at a teen audience, that pilfers and stitches together bits of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Stranger Things and the Harry Potter franchise.

Like Hogwarts, Nevermore is a specialist school. Instead of wizards, though, the students are “outcasts”: vampires, werewolves, sirens, shape-shifters and assorted other supernatural creatures.

The “normies” who live in the nearby stereotypical all-American small town fear and distrust the “freaks” from Nevermore.

Wednesday, who’s suddenly started having terrifying, blood-drenched visions, declares that no school has been built that can hold her (she’s been expelled from eight in five years and she’s still only 16) and is dead set on escaping.

But when it becomes clear that some kind of monster in the woods is murdering people and dismembering their bodies, she gets in touch with her inner Nancy Drew and decides to investigate both this and the accusation that her dad is a murderer.

Underneath all the supernatural top-dressing is a bog-standard teen melodrama with all the usual ingredients: mean girls, jealousy, gossip, tentative romance.

There’s some fun to be had in the five-fingered shape of Thing, the disembodied hand that Gomez and Morticia have sent along to keep an eye, so to speak, on Wednesday. But there’s not much else to make you laugh.

Like Wednesday the day, Wednesday the character is best in small doses. The deadpan would-be zingers grow tiresome after a while.

The 1990s Wednesday, Christina Ricci, has a supporting role as a “normie” science teacher. Nice touch, but her presence just makes you want to skip this and rewatch the films. ​