'Wave those TV licenses in the air: It’s time once again for RTE's Great Saturday Night Chat Show Square Dance'

RTE announced this week that Deirdre O’Kane has been given her own chat show, Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny, which starts a six-week run next month in the Saturday night slot previously occupied by The Ray D’Arcy Show.

While RTE hasn’t made anything official, it seems likely that this, plus D’Arcy’s imminent return with a Sunday evening version of The Den, spells the end of his stint as a chat show host.

Clap your hands, stamp your feet and wave those TV licences in the air, folks, because it’s time once again for an event unique to RTE: The Great Saturday Night Chat Show Square Dance.

This is a tradition that stretches back to the mid-1980s, when Gay Byrne figured he’d had his fill of working Saturday nights and requested The Late Late Show be shifted to Fridays, where it’s remained ever since.

RTE decided it needed something to fill the gap; namely, another Saturday night chat show. Gay stepped out and Pat Kenny stepped in. But The Pat Kenny Show didn’t exactly set the world alight, so Pat stepped out again.

His show was replaced by a new show called Saturday Live. It was more or less the same as the old show, except instead of one host, it had a different one each week.

RTE intended Saturday Live to appeal to a younger breed of viewers. This is why the hosts included such spring chickens as Feargal Quinn, Alan Dukes, Eamon Dunphy, Tiede Herrema, Rhonda Paisley (who, attuned to what the hip, culturally savvy young dudes in the Ireland of the 80s wanted, had her dad Ian as her main guest) and... erm, Pat Kenny again.

Pat’s second bite of the chat show cherry proved a success, so RTE dumped Saturday Live and replaced it with The Pat Kenny Show, which Pat Kenny got to host EVERY week.

RETIREMENT

When Gay Byrne decided to step out of The Late Late Show forever and into a quiet retirement involving nothing more strenuous than hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, nine seasons of The Meaning of Life and two seasons of For One Night Only, Pat Kenny stepped in again. Again.

This dizzying whirl has continued ever since. When Kenny eventually quit The Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy, whose own show, Tubridy Tonight, had been plugging the Saturday night hole left by Kenny’s earlier move, took over from him. Meanwhile, Brendan O’Connor’s The Saturday Night Show filled Tubridy’s old slot — at least until RTE ditched O’Connor (for reasons still hard to understand) and gave his slot to returned prodigal D’Arcy.

Oh, and let’s not forget Miriam O’Callaghan in all this. In 2005, Saturday Night with Miriam was installed as a six-week summer filler while the other chat shows were on a break. It ended up lasting 15 years.

And now it’s Deirdre O’Kane’s turn. The twist, if you can call it that, is that she’ll be interviewing “fellow performers, creators and comrades in entertainment” — which sounds like “my showbiz mates”.

The chat will be peppered with clips of their work.

“I’m really fired up at the prospect of the show,” she said. “I’m biased, of course, but I do think it will make for a great watch.”

Maybe it will. Maybe O’Kane’s address book is full of enough starry names to ensure the show always has great guests. Or maybe it isn’t. Maybe it will be another tired parade of the same tired faces we’ve been seeing on our screens for years.

Whichever way you carve it, though, it’s still yet another Saturday night chat show in a long, long list of Saturday night chat shows, few of which were ever anything other than mediocre, and all of them doing basically the same thing The Late Late Show does, only even less effectively than that exhausted old warhorse.

The formula, whether it’s D’Arcy, Tubridy, Kenny or O’Callaghan doing it, is stale and worn-out. The only RTE chat show that’s really succeeded beyond all expectations is The Tommy Tiernan Show, and that’s because it’s found a unique

formula that doesn’t lend itself to repetition and would never work with a different host anyway.

The thing is that however Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny works out, whether it’s great or dreadful, it’s still going to fill just six weeks out of a year.

Come 2021, RTE is going to have to find something else to fill Saturday nights.

Any chance it could be something without the words “Saturday” and “Show” in the title?





