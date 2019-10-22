Watchmen review: 'A slick and engrossing opener'

I’ve never seen the film in its entirety, although I do know it polarised audiences and critics alike on release. The late film critic Roger Ebert liked it a lot, which is as good a reason as any for approaching with extreme caution.

Nor have I read the 12-issue 1980s DC comic book series (or graphic novel, if you prefer) by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons, which is generally viewed as a seminal work that helped demolish the barrier between comics and “proper” literature.

I’m at something of a disadvantage, then, when coming to Watchmen the series, a big, flashy, expensive HBO production that kicked off its nine-episode first season last night in lively fashion.

It’s at times like this we should give thanks and praise to our old friend Mr Internet — the answer to absolutely none of life’s problems and the cause of far too many of them, but still occasionally useful for things such as bringing yourself up to speed on a complex comic book world about which you know next to zilch.

Without recourse to Google to answer questions like, “Who is Doctor Manhattan, why does he glow blue and what’s he doing living on Mars?”, or, “Why is it raining squid?”, I fear I’d be lost.

Mind you, this would be weirdly appropriate, since Watchmen has been developed for television by none other than Damon Lindelof, the fiendishly mischievous mind behind Lost, which tied lots of people in knots of bafflement for five years and never really satisfactorily untied them at the end.

Briefly, the original Watchmen comic/film was set in an alternate-history 1980s. America had won the Vietnam War, Richard Nixon, having squashed his political enemies, was still in office and had abolished the two-term limit on presidents.

Tricky Dicky had been aided by the aforementioned Doctor Manhattan, a nuclear scientist who, following an accident, had been turned into a powerful, god-like being and given America the edge over the Soviet Union in the Cold War.

Up until this point, masked heroes known as Watchmen were part of the establishment. But then anti-vigilante feeling swept the nation and Nixon threw them under the bus by outlawing them. Some retired, others secretly went to work for the corrupt president, while others again turned to villainy.

Without a little primer, Watchmen — which Lindelof describes as a “remix” rather than a reboot or straightforward sequel — would be completely baffling, because the series makes few if any concessions to newbies.

We’re still in the same alt-history timeline but now it’s the present day — although it opens with a prologue graphically depicting the 1921 Tulsa race riot, in which 100 black men were murdered by white supremacists. In a reflection of the times we live in, white supremacy is on the rise again, in the ugly form of a group called the Seventh Cavalry, who wear inkblot masks in honour of the one of the original Watchmen, the hero-turned-villain Rorschach.

In fact, even the police, headed by Don Johnson’s chief, wear masks to protect their real identities. Among them is Detective Angela Abar (Regina King), whose alter ego is masked hero Sister Night, who looks to be the central figure.

Jeremy Irons pops up late as a lord of the manor type who likes to sit naked at an old-fashioned typewriter. He, it seems, will turn out to be an original Watchman called Ozymandias.

In the comic, none other than Robert Redford is eventually elected US president. The series’ greatest coup is undoubtedly getting the real Redford to come out of retirement to play himself.

Will Watchmen catch on with a cold audience? Who knows, but this opener was slick and engrossing. As for why it’s raining squid... do your own Googling! I’m not doing all the hard work for you.

Watchmen, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

