War, dragons and childbirth – What House of the Dragon got right and wrong in season one

Now that the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel’s sentimental, old dad is out of the picture – there’s evil fun to be had, writes Amanda Whiting. In season two, she asks, can everything happen at twice the pace and with half the number of small council meetings?

Emma D'arcy (left) in House of the Dragon

Amanda Whiting

The king is dead! At long last, the king is dead. In House of the Dragon, HBO’s slow-building Game of Thrones prequel, Viserys finally succumbs to the leprotic illness that cost him fingers and toes, half of his face and who knows what more over the course of his reign.

Is all of Westeros worse off without him? Absolutely. He may have been a broken, sentimental man, but at least he was a man. It’s a qualification that – when reinforced with a rumbling of dragons – is enough to rest a fictional continent’s whole peace on.

