Very Nearly an Armful: Gold’s Tony Hancock profile marred by witless contributors

THE trouble with documentaries about dead comedians is that they feature far too many living ones sticking their big heads in the frame, interfering with our view of the subject and offering puddle-deep observations.

Every one of them is a Mastermind-level expert in, to quote Basil Fawlty, “the bleeding obvious”.

They were out in force in Hancock: Very Nearly an Armful (Gold, Saturday), a new feature-length profile of Tony Hancock, the tragic funnyman who killed himself, aged 44, in a Sydney hotel room in 1968.

A posse including Diane Morgan, Marcus Brigstocke, Lucy Porter, Nigel Planer and the seemingly obligatory Eddie Izzard took turns telling us what it was that made Hancock so special, just in case we hadn’t already worked it out for ourselves.

Not all the contributors were this pointless. Actors Kevin R McNally and Neil Pearson appeared together, to great acclaim, in pitch-perfect re-recordings of five lost episodes of Hancock’s Half Hour for BBC Radio 4 and so had some reason for being there.

But what the hell was that prat in a hat Pete Doherty doing on the programme? Leaving aside these irksome distractions, Very Nearly an Armful – the title comes from a famous line in the classic Hancock episode The Blood Donor – was an engrossing journey through the life of a hugely talented, hugely troubled man who burned brightly but far too briefly.

Presented by Jack Dee, whose own comedy style owes more than a little to Hancock’s hangdog persona, it touched on all the key highs and lows. Hancock’s big radio breakthrough in the 50s came with Hancock’s Half Hour, written by the brilliant Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, who dispensed with the variety show format of other BBC radio comedies in favour of a sitcom.

While still running in 1956, Hancock’s Half Hour transferred to television, turning Hancock into Britain’s biggest comedy star. His ego, insecurity and paranoia seemed to swell along with his fame.

It’s generally accepted that a crucial turning point in Hancock’s life was the interview he gave in 1960 to John Freeman’s famously in-depth Face to Face series.

Afterwards, Hancock – always introspective and highly self-critical anyway – burrowed ever deeper into his own psyche, which was probably the worst thing he could have done.

Fearing his long-time co-star Sidney James was becoming too popular and making them look like a double act, he had him fired before the final run of his BBC sitcom, now renamed simply Hancock, in 1961.

Hancock wanted to be an international movie star. His film The Rebel, written by Galton and Simpson, did well in the UK but bombed in the US, pushing him further into a deep mire of despondency.

If getting rid of Sid James was a mistake, getting rid of Galton and Simpson was an even bigger one. Hancock moved from the BBC to commercial rival ATV, but without his old writers, he floundered.

The TV shows got worse and so did Hancock’s already heavy drinking. His stock in Britain greatly diminished, he was midway through making a series for Australian TV when he killed himself.

Video of the Day

Some clips from those shows can be found on YouTube. They make for sad viewing. Hancock, looking at least 10 years older than he was, is obviously relying on cue cards and barely looks at the other actors. His face, once a wonderfully mobile comedy instrument, has lost its expressiveness. His previously impeccable comic timing is shot to pieces.

Hancock’s story has already been told in books and at least one other documentary. What raised this one above the routine was the abundance of rare and previously unseen clips, and the access to Hancock’s personal archive provided by his great-niece Lucy Hancock.

It’s a treasure trove of photographs, tape recordings, memorabilia and private documents, including a letter from an unknown lover of the twice-married Hancock while he was in Paris, pleading with him to get in touch. He never did.

Gold followed the documentary with showings of colourised versions of the Hancock episodes, The Blood Donor and Twelve Angry Men. Comedians die, but their comedy is immortal.

​

HANCOCK: VERY NEARLY AN ARMFUL 3/5