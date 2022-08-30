University Challenge at 60: Tribute to TV’s brainiest quiz keeps things light

QUIZ show University Challenge and I go back a long, long way, right to the very beginning. Actually, before the very beginning.

The first episode was shown in most of the ITV network regions on September 21, 1962. Four days later, yours truly was born.

Sadly, this important moment in history wasn’t mentioned in University Challenge at 60 (BBC2, Monday), a breezy documentary that doubled up as an anniversary celebration and an acknowledgement of another significant, and significantly sadder, milestone: the imminent departure of Jeremy Paxman.

Paxman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last year, is only the second presenter in the show’s history and has occupied the chair for 28 years, three more than his predecessor, Bamber Gascoigne, who died in February aged 87.

Paxman records his last series in the autumn, with the final batch of episodes going out next summer, but will continue to work elsewhere on television.

You’d imagine a programme like this would devote a decent amount of time to the man who started it all and whose charming personality was hugely important in making a popular hit out of an unashamedly brainy quiz show which, let’s be honest, made those of us watching at home feel more than a little intellectually inadequate most of the time.

But it wasn’t until five minutes from the end that Gascoigne got his due. The fact that only a handful of episodes from University Challenge’s original run, which ended in 1987, remain in the archive may, of course, have been a factor.

Still, the documentary could surely have done better than just a fleeting mention of how Gascoigne — an affable polymath who wore both his learning and his considerable achievements lightly — personally checked every answer and a clip of Griff Rhys Jones playing him in an episode of The Young Ones.

This wasn’t the only selectiveness at work here. The fact that what many people would consider a quintessentially British television series was actually based on an American series called College Bowl didn’t warrant a mention.

A number of controversies over the years were studiously ignored. There was no reference, for instance, to how Corpus Christi College, Oxford, which stormed to victory in the 2009 final, was later stripped of its title when it emerged that a member of the team wasn’t actually a student at the time of the final, having dropped out of his doctoral course.

It seems he and Paxman used to engage in elastic band fights between recordings. I wonder if Paxo ever felt like thwacking a few at the evasive politicians he used to grill on

The trophy was awarded to the runners-up, the University of Manchester. Presumably, someone decided that to bring all this up would have soured the essentially bouncy, upbeat mood.

Paxman, who’ll be sorely missed behind the quizmaster’s desk, wasn’t interviewed, although he was feted by various admirers. Will Self described the famous Paxman “Nooooo!” — uttered when a contestant gives the wrong answer to the occasional easy question — as “the longest modulation of a sneer ever heard in British broadcasting”.

Roger Teeling, the distinctive voice of the show for the past 20 years, revealed he delivers his bits live in every edition while perched in his little “pigeon box” a few yards away from the stage.

It seems he and Paxman used to engage in elastic band fights between recordings. I wonder if Paxo ever felt like thwacking a few at the evasive politicians he used to grill on Newsnight.

Past contestants, including Mark Labbett and Jenny Ryan, both now famous from quiz show The Chase, appeared to talk about how appearing on the programme can be a positive life-changer.

Ryan said her winning stint helped her get through the mental health issues she struggled with at university.

The first ever Asian woman to take part, Sandya Narayanswami, who grew up enduring appalling racist abuse in the 1970s, credits the programme with “helping me to get my real self back”.

There were also those for whom University Challenge brought celebrity, often unwanted.

Gail Trimble, whose record-smashing 15 correct starter answers in one show earned her the nickname “Human Google”, turned down both an offer to pose nude in defunct lad mag Nuts and an invite onto Lorraine Kelly’s TV show for a makeover.

They never asked Eric Monkman to do that.