TV reviews: Celebrities are not nearly as much fun as the teenage girls of Ringsend

Some shows are so unashamedly amateurish that it’s almost impressive they made it to the screen at all.

Take ITV’s latest celebrity travelogue, in which Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli drive around their adopted country in a Mini with a Union Jack painted on the roof, visiting various tourist sites and bickering campily.

Much of the humour in the first episode, which took the pair to Cornwall, derived from the fact that Bruno likes driving fast and Craig is a “granny driver”.

Craig “accidentally” drove on to the beach. Bruno put on Speedos, and complained that the cold water was shrinking his “crown jewels”. And that was that.

It’s only half an hour long, and arguably harmless enough, but for the celebrities involved in such shows it always feels like just another day at the office. It’s akin to doing panto every Christmas – though, unlike panto, this requires the very minimum of effort. Revel Horwood and Tonioli don’t even provide the voiceover.

The secret of their success was revealed when meeting a group of men who get together to sing sea shanties. “It’s more about enthusiasm than technique,” one of them admitted. “You can get away with murder really.”

“We know, we know,” said Bruno meaningfully, shooting a glance at his co-star as if unable to believe that they were actually being paid for this nonsense.

Yet more celebrities got their chance at an easy pay day on Cooking with the Stars.

The concept is simple: each star is paired up with a professional chef who mentors them, then they come in to the studio to compete in timed cooking trials, with the professionals judging the final dishes. The loser is then eliminated.

Its not the worst concept for a TV show, and for once the celebrities are ones you might conceivably have heard of, including comedians Griff Rhys Jones and Johnny Vegas, and Denise van Outen – who has been on just about every reality show going, from Dancing on Ice and Strictly itself to The Masked Singer.

Watching it, though, one riddle remains unsolved: Why? Why is this show even a thing?

It’s not terrible, it’s just not very good. The biggest drama of the night came when Johnny Vegas put too much oil in his sauce, and vowed: “If I go out for that, it’ll haunt me for the rest of my life.” No it won’t, Johnny, don’t be silly.

This might (at a pinch) pass muster as a mid-afternoon time filler, like Ready Steady Cook, but it’s definitely not enough for a 9pm prime time slot on a major channel. And still they wonder why everyone’s watching Netflix.

Why Girls Quit Sport sought to answer the question why, by the age of 13, half of all girls have stopped playing any organised games. It did so by sending four-time All-Ireland winning Cork camogie captain Anna Geary to Ringsend College in inner city Dublin to see if she could put together a GAA team in eight weeks from reluctant female students.

It was great fun, thanks mainly to the featured girls, who were all genial and articulate and funny.

“I hate being in the cold,” declared one with feeling. “I’d rather be at home with me hot water bottle, sitting in bed, relaxing.”

Another said unapologetically: “I just go home, eat me dinner and watch Love Island.”

Geary herself proved to be a natural and engaging host, and there was even a genuine cliffhanger at the end of the first episode, as Covid derailed their plans, leaving it to be seen how they’ll overcome that setback.

The main focus of the show, though, was to probe the pressures that lead to so many girls dropping out in the first place.

The fear of being judged; the growth of self-consciousness in teenage years compared to the innocent carelessness of childhood; the tempting distractions from tablets and mobile phones.

Many admitted the only reason they took up exercise at all was to try and look like the young women they see on Instagram.

But it was hard not to notice that Geary herself is strikingly glamorous. It’s not her fault that she’s so attractive, but does it not present another standard that young girls watching might not feel capable of attaining?

The return of Irish comedian Aisling Bea’s comedy drama This Way Up should have been one of the highlights of the summer. The first series in 2019 was fresh, edgy, original, with darker shades reminiscent of Fleabag.

The elements that made it work are still all in place. Bea, who also writes the show, stars as Áine, whose life is somewhat chaotic after suffering a recent nervous breakdown. Sharon Horgan is her (apparently) more together older sister, Shona, who’s preparing to marry her dull boyfriend while still pining for the female colleague with whom she started an affair at the end of series one. So why was it so disappointing?

Second seasons are hard to get right, as they try to take characters in new directions while ticking the boxes that made it work first time. I still love these characters and their lives, and the acting is as sharp and poignant as ever.

It just isn’t very funny this time. There are great lines (“Twenty minutes? God, that’ll take me ages,” Bea moans when her sister says she’s moved slightly into the suburbs), but the emphasis has shifted from comedy toward drama, with Bea reduced to saying things in a funny way rather than saying anything funny.

It just feels, sadly, a little bit underwritten. There’d better still be a third series, though.