| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

TV reviews: How can we know what Northern unionists think if we don’t listen to what they say?

Áine Lawlor should have had unionist guests on 'The Week in Politics' to explain their view on the Northern Ireland protocol Expand

Close

Áine Lawlor should have had unionist guests on 'The Week in Politics' to explain their view on the Northern Ireland protocol

Áine Lawlor should have had unionist guests on 'The Week in Politics' to explain their view on the Northern Ireland protocol

Áine Lawlor should have had unionist guests on 'The Week in Politics' to explain their view on the Northern Ireland protocol

Eilis O'Hanlon

The Week In Politics RTÉ One, Sunday, 12pm

The Tonight Show
Virgin Media One, Monday, 10pm

Newsnight
BBC Two, Monday, 10.30pm

Most Watched

Privacy