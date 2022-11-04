TV reviews: Hail to the women who don’t give a damn

For anyone who’s been living under a rock for years, The Restaurant (Virgin Media One, Tuesday, 9pm) is a show in which Irish celebrities take over the menu of a fancy Dublin eatery for the night and are judged on their efforts by chefs Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen.

This week’s guest was comedian and actress Deirdre O’Kane. That was a surprise in itself. Of all the Irish celebrities you would put money on having been on the show before, O’Kane would surely be near the top. But no, apparently this was her first time.

How much of the actual cooking she did herself was another matter. We didn’t see her doing that much work in the kitchen. Indeed, O’Kane admitted her husband was more likely to be the one cooking at home.

Quite a few of her recipes were also lifted in their entirety from expensive restaurants in London where she had dined in the past.

But it doesn’t really matter. No one wins anything on the show, except for the approval of White and Allen and the attendant bragging rights over other celebs. The stakes could literally not be lower.

It passes the time pleasantly enough all the same, and sometimes, you know, that’s all TV needs to justify its existence.

By coincidence, O’Kane was also featured on Meanapás: Meon Nua (TG4, Wednesday, 9.30pm), in which Gráinne Seoige set out to start a conversation about the menopause.

We know that she was trying to do this because she kept saying so. O’Kane was there because she has devoted a whole stand-up show to the subject. Presumably she too wants to start a conversation about the menopause.

Starting conversations is what media types pride themselves on doing and, all sarcasm aside, it’s not an unworthy ambition in this case, considering a quarter of all women experience “severe or challenging” symptoms during menopause and are often left to “just get through it” without help.

Seoige’s aim was to “pressure the Government” into dropping a leaflet through every letterbox as part of a nationwide public information campaign. Were she to succeed, it would be the first such campaign in the world, which would be quite an achievement.

The only drawback is that her efforts to get the Government behind it made for arguably the least interesting part of the programme, as she first roped in Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee, who in turn got her a meeting with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who in turn made all the right noises. As politicians do.

That gave the programme a certain narrative arc, but it also meant there was less time to devote to women themselves going through menopause. They were the real heart of the programme, and that included Seoige herself, who despite valuing her privacy highly, spoke openly about her challenges with getting older.

That kind of confessional honesty from famous names is easier now than it used to be. Davina McCall has carved a new career for herself out of talking about the menopause in TV shows and books. But that still doesn’t make it an easy thing to do publicly.

The programme’s strength was in putting the focus on women who feel freed by menopause into no longer giving a damn about what society expects of them. This was what was meant by the “new mind” (meon nua) of the title, and it’s something the inspirational Germaine Greer first spoke about decades ago.

It would have been great if this realisation had been the starting point of the programme, rather than the conclusion, but perhaps Seoige could follow it up with a further programme on the subject down the line. There’s no better woman for the job.

TG4 single-handedly makes the case for the licence fee week after week ​

It’s a strange phenomenon that, despite being the most enthusiastic about EU membership in the whole continent, the Irish have always been remarkably incurious about what goes on day to day in fellow member states, whether culturally or politically.

Europe Revealed (RTÉ One, Tuesday, 11.20pm) should be welcomed for that reason alone.

A new series looking at various issues from an EU-wide perspective, it began with an unexpectedly fascinating probe into the struggles facing farmers in countries from France to Romania.

It’s a shame it went out so late at night, and anyone watching certainly won’t have been cheered up as they headed off for bed afterwards with the knowledge of the damage being wrought on traditional small family farms by giant conglomerates.

But nearly 40 years after Mary McAleese first launched a dedicated but short-lived European news programme on RTÉ, it’s refreshing to see someone give the European dimension to Irish life some proper attention rather than just paying lip service to it.​

It may be the nostalgia talking, but I’m also fairly sure RTÉ used to make plenty of serious arts documentaries too. Where did they all go? The answer is they’ve gone to TG4, which single-handedly makes the case for the licence fee week after week.

Back for a new series this week was Imeall (TG4, Monday, 11.10pm), a beautifully shot bilingual show featuring a number of Irish-based artists simply talking quietly about their work.

Róisín de Buitléar specialises in glass, about which there was, she said, “something magical” in the way it “takes in light, it emits light”. Cecilia Danell, originally from Sweden, now resident in Galway, captures the Scandinavian landscape in paint and textiles.

These all-too-brief moments of stillness have never been more important in a noisy, crazy world.