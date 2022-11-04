| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

TV reviews: Hail to the women who don’t give a damn

Television reviews

Gráinne Seoige is back with a new documentary. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand
Gráinne Seoige. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand
We didn't see comedian and actress Deirdre O&rsquo;Kane doing that much cooking in 'The Restaurant' Expand

Close

Gráinne Seoige is back with a new documentary. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Gráinne Seoige is back with a new documentary. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Gráinne Seoige. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Gráinne Seoige. Picture by Gerry Mooney

We didn't see comedian and actress Deirdre O&rsquo;Kane doing that much cooking in 'The Restaurant'

We didn't see comedian and actress Deirdre O’Kane doing that much cooking in 'The Restaurant'

/

Gráinne Seoige is back with a new documentary. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Eilis O'Hanlon

For anyone who’s been living under a rock for years, The Restaurant (Virgin Media One, Tuesday, 9pm) is a show in which Irish celebrities take over the menu of a fancy Dublin eatery for the night and are judged on their efforts by chefs Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen.

This week’s guest was comedian and actress Deirdre O’Kane. That was a surprise in itself. Of all the Irish celebrities you would put money on having been on the show before, O’Kane would surely be near the top. But no, apparently this was her first time.

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy