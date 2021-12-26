TV reviews: Christmas is no time to burst our Bublé – keep it light and ludicrous

Peter O’Toole – Réalta & Rógaire TG4, Christmas Day, 9.35pm

Have Yourself A Mary Little Christmas

RTÉ One, Monday, 10.30pm

Michael Bublé’s Christmas In The City

UTV, Sunday, 10.15pm

Fair City

RTÉ One, Christmas Day, 8.50pm

Would I Lie To You?

BBC One, Monday, 8.30pm

Remember when actors, appearing on TV, would just tell great stories, rather than hold forth on Brexit or climate change? Those were the days.

Peter O’Toole was one of the legendary raconteurs, though Réalta & Rógaire did begin ominously with the titular “star and rogue” being asked by an American interviewer what it meant to him to be Irish, a subject on which the most fascinating people can become crashing bores. Admirably, O’Toole managed to answer even that old chestnut with lyrical grace.

He didn’t always grasp the nuances of his adopted identity, mind. One friend recalled a time when O’Toole brought a group of locals back to his cottage near Clifden for a drinking and music session, at which everyone got “smashed” and O’Toole climbed on the table and declared: “Silence, all you culchies, raise a glass to God Save the Queen.”

“The bodhráns went flying,” the friend said with a laugh. “He was lucky to get out of there alive.”

Video of the Day

Drink played a huge role in the public’s perception of him. In a clip from Des O’Connor’s chat show, O’Toole remembered critics in New York saying of his performance in Lawrence of Arabia that he was filled with “messianic determination”, when in truth: “I was p***ed as a pillock.”

His daughter Kate struck a necessary note of caution, pointing out O’Toole wouldn’t have been nearly as productive if he’d drunk half as much as the legends say. “Everybody drank, everybody smoked, so what?” she shrugged.

This was a perfect piece of festive TV — affectionate, absorbing, unhurried. It fully deserves to be repeated for years to come.

Mary Kennedy has presented RTÉ’s annual carol service for the last 27 years. Hence the pun in the title of her latest offering, Have Yourself a Mary Little Christmas.

Pleasantly undemanding fare, it gathered some of the most memorable performances from those past shows, including a typically intense Sinéad O’Connor, barefoot in jeans and a Rastafari T-shirt, giving it her all on ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’.

There would have been even more music if the show had dispensed with the rather pointless interview with President Higgins and wife Sabina; but hey, it’s Christmas, we mustn’t grumble.

On the 10th anniversary of his massively successful album of Yuletide favourites, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City was another festive special from the king of the crooners in the style of those old holiday broadcasts from the likes of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

It couldn’t have been cheesier if it was dipped in fondue, especially with Bublé laying on the Covid-era fellowship with a trowel; but cloying sentimentality needn’t be a problem. That’s traditional too at this time of year.

My only problem is that I’m not entirely convinced Bublé likes Christmas as much as he claims. There’s something oddly insincere about his aggressive bonhomie — but at least he keeps to the classic repertoire of songs. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

I’m pleased to report that festive cheer was in short supply in Carrigstown in the Fair City Christmas Day special, with a “murdering psycho on the loose, planning God knows what”.

Lucy — for it was she, on the run after killing Ritchie — promptly appeared in a Santyish red dress and black wig in Dolores’ house, claiming to be her dead daughter Jessica, with the not entirely reassuring explanation: “Lucy did really bad things. Jessica is good.”

Rather than running for the hills, Dolores listened sympathetically as Lucy explained that she only killed Ritchie because, as a child, her mother had been so mean, priggish and controlling.

It’s always the mother who gets the blame in these situations.

To be honest, I rather wish that “Jessica” had stuck around longer, because it was an extremely silly and over-the-top storyline and that’s exactly what Christmas episodes of soap operas are for.

All too soon, Lucy gave herself up to the Guards, wondering what they’d do with her. “I don’t know,” said Dolores. “I suppose they’ll have to question you.”

What, after confessing to murder? You reckon, Dolores?

The charmless Dervla, meanwhile, continued to give vegans everywhere a bad name by seducing Alex, who’s barely out of short trousers, then immediately regretting it. He in turn declared it to be the “best Christmas ever”, though a couple of years ago he spent it sleeping in a car with his mum so that’s not saying much.

As a guest on the festive edition of the brilliant panel game Would I Lie to You?, it fell to Father Ted’s Ardal O’Hanlon to convince his fellow celebrities that he’d carried a walnut in his pocket every day for the last 10 years. As if.

He proceeded to give the least convincing explanation of how he came by this obviously imaginary walnut, to the extent that his opponents took pity on him, only pretending to believe he was telling the truth so that regular team captain David Mitchell could utter the immortal words: “I look forward to seeing Ardal’s walnut.”

It turned out O’Hanlon had indeed been telling the truth, thereby proving himself an absolute master of the double bluff.

Later on, he further managed to fool them into dismissing the idea that he’d once fled the country to avoid dressing up as Santa at a local event, when in fact he had. Genius. I do still have some questions about that walnut, though.