TV review: Line of Duty may be clever-clogs complex but it’s still superior to its rivals

Line of Duty

BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Viewpoint

UTV, Monday-Friday, 9pm

Cosc

RTÉ One, Tuesday, 7pm

What is there to say about Line of Duty that hasn’t been said already? Probably very little, if the truth be told. Jed Mercurio’s drama about bent coppers being investigated by other coppers, who may well be as bent as they are, is easily the most talked-about show of the year, with regular audiences of up to 15 million.

There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered as the sixth season comes to the end of its seven-episode run today.

Principally, what on earth has it all been about? “I haven’t got the foggiest what’s going on,” said Kate last Sunday, speaking for us all. But that’s part of the fun. Line of Duty, like Lost back in the day, is one of those shows where the fan theories after each episode are as much a part of what makes it work as the story itself.

Somehow the creators manage to keep all those balls in the air, and you have to trust that they’ll do it again this time round. There is, though, another question hanging over this series, and that’s whether it’s lived up to the standard set by previous outings.

Series newcomer Kelly Macdonald as DCI Jo Davidson is fantastic, even if her character is a trifle underdeveloped. Last Sunday she was finally carted off to prison, though that’s obviously not the end of it. There has to be another twist in her storyline to come. By now, it also goes without saying that Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings is a grumpy delight, whose rich Northern Irishisms need to be in everyone’s lexicon.

On the downside, the surprise appearance of James Nesbitt – introduced in a mugshot one episode, only to be killed off-screen in the next – felt like an in-joke at the expense of viewers. Surely that can’t be it? He must be alive.

There’s also the question of whether Line of Duty has just got a bit too clever-clogs complicated for its own good. It’s always asked a lot of its viewers, and just expected them to keep up; but six seasons in, it almost seems to be parodying itself now by asking us to recall very minor details from Jesus, Mary, Joseph and wee donkey’s years ago as it all ends up being connected in a giant matrix of corruption.

Then again, saying that this series of Line of Duty probably wasn’t as gripping as previous outings is hardly an insult, as it’s still way ahead of all its rivals.

Viewpoint, ITV’s latest big crime drama, screened over five nights, centred on the disappearance of a school teacher. Gemma’s husband – memorably described in the words “he’s violent, he’s controlling, and his alibi stinks”– is, naturally, suspected.

The police surveillance team ask Zoe, the woman who lives opposite, if they can use her flat to spy on him, not realising that she’s not averse to a little amateur surveillance of her own. Sparks of attraction soon fly between her and Martin, the police officer assigned to the case.

The story took a while to get going, and while Noel Clarke did his best to flesh out Martin there were far too many scenes of him staring through windows. It didn’t really hit its stride until the third episode. Once it did, though, it definitely had its moments.

Normally what happens in these crime dramas is that there’s a promising set-up, then the ending lets it down. Here, the premise was slightly underwhelming, but it delivered a strong finale, with some excellent final twists.

Of course, it was implausible. Everyone lived in a beautiful Georgian terrace in Manchester that in the real world is dubbed ‘Millionaire’s Row’: ex footballer Gary Neville just put one of four apartments on the market for a monthly rental of £20,000. But you have to accept such things in stories where the juxtaposition of people’s glamorous lifestyles with the emptiness of their actual lives is a central theme.

It’s also getting tiresome that any woman whose husband has left her is invariably portrayed as a “needy alcoholic”, to quote another character about Zoe. It’s still one of the few original crime dramas in recent years that didn’t ultimately end up disappointing.

The first of an entertaining new series, simply called Cosc, about things once banned in Ireland, told the “crazy, heartwarming story” of how ‘Seven Drunken Nights’ by The Dubliners found itself prohibited by RTÉ in 1967 on the grounds that “it may be offensive to some of our listeners”.

The song is about a man coming home drunk each night and failing to see the evidence that his wife has a secret lover, and had been played in its traditional form many times before on radio, but “most people didn’t understand the Irish lyrics”.

The programme took its cue from The Dubliners’ own response at the time. “We were highly amused,” chuckled John Sheahan, now the last surviving member of the original line-up. As for its effect on their career: “Banning is a wonderful thing.”

Soon they were at No 7 in the UK charts, sandwiched somewhere between Sandie Shaw and Jimi Hendrix, and No 1 in Ireland.

It was lovely to see all the old footage of The Dubliners on The Late, Late Show with Gay Byrne, and the fact the banning now just makes for a light-hearted anecdote suitable for broadcast in the early evening only shows how much the country’s changed.

The last word should definitely go to Ronnie Drew’s genial, sonorous voice from the archives: “I think anybody who was responsible at the time would probably laugh about it now and say, ‘weren’t we terrible gobshites?’”