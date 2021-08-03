| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

TV Review: Tim Renkow’s shock-com is still shockingly unfunny

Pat Stacey

American comedian Tim Renkow, who has cerebral palsy, plays an obnoxious fictionalised version of himself in Jerk on BBC1 Expand

Close

American comedian Tim Renkow, who has cerebral palsy, plays an obnoxious fictionalised version of himself in Jerk on BBC1

American comedian Tim Renkow, who has cerebral palsy, plays an obnoxious fictionalised version of himself in Jerk on BBC1

American comedian Tim Renkow, who has cerebral palsy, plays an obnoxious fictionalised version of himself in Jerk on BBC1

THE IMDB summary for the first season of American comedian Tim Renkow’s comedy Jerk (BBC1), broadcast in 2019 on UK-only online channel BBC3 and then BBC1, reads: “Tim has cerebral palsy, which means that people judge him and his crumpled tissue of a body. But usually they judge him wrongly. Because what they don’t realise is that inside that severely disabled, fragile body is a bit of an asshole.”

That’s Jerk in a nutshell. Renkow plays a fictionalised version of himself. Unlike the real Tim, the imaginary one is a thoroughly horrible person who uses his condition for maximum advantage.

He’s lazy, selfish, work-shy and spiteful. He behaves appallingly to almost everyone he comes into contact with, whether he knows them or not. He pulls outrageous scams and says things no one else would say. He delights in guilt-tripping timid, PC do-gooders.

Most Watched

Privacy