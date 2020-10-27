| 9.3°C Dublin

TV Review 'The Undoing': Gratingly off-key, sexualised clichés and a role Hugh Grant could play in his sleep

Hugh Grant stars in The Undoing (Ian West/PA) Expand

Pat Stacey

As mystery tropes go, the woman whose life is turned upside down when she discovers her husband isn’t the man she thinks he is has been worn smooth through overuse.

It pops up yet again in The Undoing, a six-part miniseries from David E Kelley (Big Little Lies, Mr Mercedes), based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel, You Should Have Known.

You wonder why they didn’t just call it that instead of The Undoing, which makes it sound a bit like a horror film in the vein of The Conjuring or The Haunting or something else with “The” and “-ing” in the title.