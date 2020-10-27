TV Review 'The Undoing': Gratingly off-key, sexualised clichés and a role Hugh Grant could play in his sleep

As mystery tropes go, the woman whose life is turned upside down when she discovers her husband isn’t the man she thinks he is has been worn smooth through overuse.

It pops up yet again in The Undoing, a six-part miniseries from David E Kelley (Big Little Lies, Mr Mercedes), based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel, You Should Have Known.

You wonder why they didn’t just call it that instead of The Undoing, which makes it sound a bit like a horror film in the vein of The Conjuring or The Haunting or something else with “The” and “-ing” in the title.

Anyway, the devastated wife here is Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman, who was also in Big Little Lies), a rich, fabulously successful Manhattan marital therapist who’s married to witty, charming oncologist Jonathan (Hugh Grant in a role he could play in his sleep), who has a sarcastic streak of misanthropy.

Read More

You just know, though, that behind Jonathan’s quips and mock-grouchy exterior, he’s a really good and kind man who cares deeply for his patients. We see him caring deeply for one of them, a little boy he knows is going to die of leukaemia very soon — which he duly does.

Or rather. Grace sees him doing it. Or at least, she visualises him doing it as she lies awake, waiting for Jonathan, who had to rush off when the hospital paged him, to come home.

PERFECT

Grace’s perfect existence starts to crack when Jonathan is out of town at an oncology function. When something terrible happens (which I’ll get to presently), she frantically rings Jonathan’s mobile over and over, but he won’t pick up.

The reason, she finally realises, is because he’s left his phone behind him in the drawer of his bedside locker. She knows which city the conference is in, but not which Hyatt hotel Jonathan is staying at, so she starts phoning her way through all of them.

When she eventually hits on the right one and asks to be put through to her husband’s room, a woman answers. Then a man comes on and says he’s Jonathan Fraser — except he’s very patently American and very patently not Hugh Grant.

Gripping, yes? Well, no, not really. Apart from being a twist we’ve seen far too many times before, it comes right at the end of an episode that, up to then, makes it look like The Undoing is going to be something other than just another mystery. Something deeper and better.

For a while, it looks like the introduction of a young Latino woman called Eleanor Alves (Matilda De Angelis — a strange casting choice, since she’s actually Italian) into Grace’s rarefied world of plush apartments, million-dollar charity functions and personal chauffeurs might be setting us up for a drama about white privilege and racial tension.

Grace is on the fundraising committee of the $50,000-a-year private school her son (Noah Jupe) attends. Eleanor, an artist and mother of two whose own son goes there on a scholarship, joins the committee and horrifies the rest of the (all white) mothers by breastfeeding her baby during a meeting. Mind you, shocked or not, they all envy Eleanor her fantastic breasts.

We get to see those breasts again — as well as a flash of full-frontal nudity — when Eleanor, who seems to be obsessed with Grace, who’s shown her more kindness than the rest, approaches her in the gym and stands stark naked in front of her for an uncomfortably long time.

It’s a weird, gratuitous scene. In fact, the way Eleanor is presented throughout — the lingering shots of her body, the way she attracts horny white men like a magnet — is one gruesome sexualised cliché.

Then that “something terrible” happens’: Eleanor is brutally murdered in her Harlem studio. Suspicion falls on her husband Fernando (Ismael Cruz Córdova), but could the suddenly mysterious Jonathan be the killer?

The Undoing is gratingly off-key. It invites us to sympathise with poor, rich Grace as her bubble of privilege bursts. Not right now, thanks.