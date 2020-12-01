TV Review: 'The Hunger brings the suffering of the poorest of the poor to vivid life'

Television hasn’t exactly suffered a shortage of documentaries about the Great Famine over the decades.

In 1992, Radharc, which had been breaking new television ground since its inception 40 years before, produced a landmark four-part special called When Ireland Starved.

Twelve years earlier, RTE and the BBC’s 13-part epic Ireland: A Television History, written and presented by the late Robert Kee and intended, in part, to teach British viewers about Ireland (the time might be right for a repeat screening), devoted its fourth episode to the Famine.

In 2008, RTE teamed up with Canada’s History Channel for the two-part docudrama Death or Canada, which followed a Protestant family as they fled the West of Ireland for Toronto in 1847, when the Famine was at its height.

Read More

Death or Canada – broadcast on the History Channel in the UK as Fleeing the Famine – was directed by Ruán Magan.

The award-winning Dublin-born filmmaker returns to the subject in The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine, a two-parter which, like Magan’s excellent series 1916: The Irish Rebellion, is narrated by Liam Neeson, whose burring tones lend it the necessary gravitas, but also just the right degree of emotion.

What The Hunger can draw on that earlier documentaries couldn’t is the extraordinary research of UCC’s Atlas team, which has added depth, detail and nuance to our understanding of the events of 1845-49.

DEFINITIVE

The title is a clue to the documentary’s intentions: it aims to be nothing less than the definitive account of the worst human rights disaster in Irish history.

The opening episode certainly staked a convincing claim to be just that.

It detailed with pin-sharp clarity the various forces which shaped the disaster, not least the Irish people’s heavy dependence on easily cultivated potatoes – as one of the posse of historians here called it, “a system that built towards disaster from every perspective” – and later on those which exacerbated it; primarily the callousness of those in government in Britain.

They had the money and the methods to intervene and provide relief (which is what governments throughout Europe did as soon as the fungus causing the blight escaped the Andes in South America and swept northwards), yet simply chose not to.

The most appalling establishment figure to emerge here was Charles Trevelyan, the assistant secretary of state to the ineffectual prime minister John Russell, the successor to Robert Peel. Trevelyan, an evangelical providentialist, saw the Famine as God’s judgement. Of course, it was also a convenient way to cull the Irish, who he regarded as the lowest of the low, as a prelude to modernising farming.

Trevelyan typified what one historian called a deadly trifecta of racism, providentialism and laissez faire economics, which preached that the free market would right everything.

I’m guessing it’s been a long time, perhaps even as far back as schooldays, since many of us really thought about the Famine, really engaged with the story. The visceral horror of it all – the deaths by starvation and disease, the mass graves, the bodies abandoned and rotting on the ground when burial was impossible – becomes blunted in the mind.

The Hunger – a joint venture between RTE, European public service broadcaster Arte and UCC – bring the suffering of the poorest of the poor to vivid life in the wealth of contemporary eyewitness accounts.

One of the most powerful comes from a Dr Daniel O’Donovan of Skibereen, Co Cork, who wrote of opening his door one night to find a starving woman pleading with him to come and bury her son, who’d died a week earlier. She feared the pigs would eat the child.

O’Donovan, reluctant at first, eventually caved in and went with her. He ended up ordering three coffins for the woman’s three children, and soon after one for her, too.



