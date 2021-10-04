TV Review: Squid Game, Netflix’s barmy survival drama, is just about worthy of the hype

Everyone is talking about Squid Game. Up until last Thursday, I had no idea what Squid Game was, who starred in it or indeed how it managed – in little more than a week – to become one of the most successful shows in Netflix history. We’re talking No. 1 on the most-watched list in 90 countries – a world-first for a Korean drama.

I owe it to Ryan Tubridy (cheers, Tubs) for bringing it up on his radio show last week, during which he received texts from a couple of concerned / entertained listeners who thought Squid Game was a tad too “graphic” and “violent” and definitely “not for children.” Well, yes, it is graphic, it is violent, and it is not a children’s show, so those are all valid points.

But is Squid Game a holy disgrace or another flash-in-the-pan thriller that we’ll have forgotten all about by the time the Next Big Thing comes along? Actually, it’s neither. I’m almost halfway through its nine-episode run, and you know what? It is just about worthy of the hype.