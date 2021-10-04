TV Review: Squid Game, Netflix’s barmy survival drama, is just about worthy of the hype

Premium
SQUID GAME/SEINFELD (NETFLIX)
Everyone is talking about Squid Game. Up until last Thursday, I had no idea what Squid Game was, who starred in it or indeed how it managed – in little more than a week – to become one of the most successful shows in Netflix history. We’re talking No. 1 on the most-watched list in 90 countries – a world-first for a Korean drama.
I owe it to Ryan Tubridy (cheers, Tubs) for bringing it up on his radio show last week, during which he received texts from a couple of concerned / entertained listeners who thought Squid Game was a tad too “graphic” and “violent” and definitely “not for children.” Well, yes, it is graphic, it is violent, and it is not a children’s show, so those are all valid points.
But is Squid Game a holy disgrace or another flash-in-the-pan thriller that we’ll have forgotten all about by the time the Next Big Thing comes along? Actually, it’s neither. I’m almost halfway through its nine-episode run, and you know what? It is just about worthy of the hype.
A barmy, blistering and blood-soaked satirical drama with a twist, it loosely plays out as a sort of demented cross between Takeshi’s Castle and Battle Royale/The Hunger Games. It concerns desperate, cash-strapped strangers who have been hand-picked to participate in a deadly survival game run by masked cult figures on a mysterious island.
Each fictional challenge is something of a loose take on a popular Korean childhood game (FYI, ‘Squid Game’ is, essentially, a Korean hopscotch/chasing match, the rules of which are far too complicated to explain here).
The first game (‘Red Light, Green Light’) is a bit like ‘What’s the Time, Mr Wolf,’ the only difference being that if players are caught moving during a ‘red light’, they are immediately shot dead. Those who survive automatically qualify for the next game.
The folks who make it to the end of the competition will then receive a multi-million dollar cash prize, which increases every time someone is “eliminated”.
It’s a suspenseful and, occasionally, frightening display, that’s for sure – but Squid Game, following in the footsteps of South Korea’s finest contemporary cinema (think the Oscar-winning Parasite and the acclaimed Train to Busan) is also a smart and spectacularly arranged helping of searing social commentary and a fascinating thesis on class, inequality and the outrageous divide between the filthy rich and the starving poor.
It helps that creator, writer and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, focuses as much on rich characterisation as he does on bonkers plot twists.
We have the gambling addict who’s in it to settle his debts and to win back the love of his daughter (Lee Jung-jae). We have the successful businessman who ripped off his clients and disappointed his adoring mother (Park Hae-soo).
They are joined by a gangster, a North Korean defector, a young family man from Pakistan and a terminally ill chap who’d rather take his chance on a deranged survival game than sit around waiting to die.
Any one of these stories is enough to hang a tense and triumphant thriller on, yet somehow, Hwang Dong-hyuk manages to make room for them all. Is it perfect? Of course not. But am I hooked? You betcha.
I also took some time out this weekend to revisit an old friend. Some 23 years after ended, all 180 episodes of Seinfeld have finally arrived on Netflix. Is it still a show about nothing? Yep. Is it as funny a comedy series as it was in the 90s? Absolutely.
It is also – when placed under a contemporary microscope – one of the least problematic and, a few dated, gender-focused punchlines aside, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld’s era-defining display has aged remarkably well.
Honestly, it’s been a joy to go back and watch those glorious opening instalments, when Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who wasn’t part of the pilot), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) were just getting warmed up.
You can see it in the performances – and you can hear it in the writing – that everyone involved is having a fabulous time trying out something new and, indeed, breaking down the traditional sitcom structure for a game-changing set-up that relies more on witty exchanges and hilarious observations than long-winded plot developments. It’s the greatest American sitcom of all time – and that’s a fact.
Squid Game XXXX
Seinfeld XXXXX