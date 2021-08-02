| 13.7°C Dublin

TV Review: New Law & Order SVU spin-off is oddly generic

Pat Stacey

Stabler returns to the fold

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) are briefly reunited in Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime Expand

THE departure of Christopher Meloni from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Sky Witness, Friday) nearly 10 years ago blew a large hole in the franchise’s most successful series.

The sudden, barely explained exit of Meloni’s character, the hotheaded Elliot Stabler, due to the breakdown of the actor’s contract negotiations with NBC, could easily have been a fatal blow to the series.

But SVU, resting on the strong shoulders of Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, quickly rallied. Now into its 22nd season, it’s outlasted the original Law & Order, which called it a day after 20, and shows no signs of flagging.

