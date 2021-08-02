TV Review: New Law & Order SVU spin-off is oddly generic

THE departure of Christopher Meloni from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Sky Witness, Friday) nearly 10 years ago blew a large hole in the franchise’s most successful series.

The sudden, barely explained exit of Meloni’s character, the hotheaded Elliot Stabler, due to the breakdown of the actor’s contract negotiations with NBC, could easily have been a fatal blow to the series.

But SVU, resting on the strong shoulders of Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, quickly rallied. Now into its 22nd season, it’s outlasted the original Law & Order, which called it a day after 20, and shows no signs of flagging.

If anything, the current season is one of the sharpest ever, with ripped-from-the-headlines stories that acknowledge the murder of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement, the storming of the Capitol, police brutality and systemic racism within the force.

Unlike reactionary “copaganda” garbage Blue Bloods, which continues with the charade that any corruption or racism within the police force is invariably down to a few bad apples, SVU has cleverly addressed the difficulty of being a cop show in a climate where trust in the police has plummeted by turning the lens on its own characters’ flaws.

And none comes more flawed than Stabler, who has returned to the Law & Order fold. Friday’s SVU acted as both a reunion episode for Stabler and Benson and a crossover into the Meloni-led spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime (we won’t tamper with the American spelling of the title), which followed on Sky Witness immediately after.

It was never going to be a case of just plonking Stabler back into the SVU milieu so he and Benson could resume the two-hander that ended so abruptly a decade ago. That would be straining credibility, since Stabler supposedly quit the force under a cloud, having racked up the sixth fatal shooting of his career.

Instead, Benson comes upon him at the site of a car bombing in New York. It transpires Stabler was the intended victim, but it’s his wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) who’s injured and later dies in hospital.

It’s quickly established that Benson and Stabler haven’t even spoken to one another in 10 years, let alone met up. The issues between them remain unresolved.

He reveals he’s spent most of that time in Rome, working for the NYPD’s overseas unit, tackling terrorism, human trafficking and large-scale organised crime.

At one point, another character tells Benson that Stabler’s past behaviour wouldn’t be tolerated today, yet the episode makes no attempt to explain how, having turned his back on the NYPD and spent time in private security, he’s ended up working for it again.

Stabler also seems to acknowledge that there’s no room any more for his shoot-first-ask-questions-later approach, yet in no time at all the old Elliot has re-emerged. Benson, having unwisely allowed Stabler to question a suspect for the car bombing, has to step in and prevent him beating the guy up.

Just like in the old days, she finds herself defending him from her superiors on the grounds that he’s a very good cop – even if he frequently behaves like a very bad one – who cares deeply about justice.

Once it becomes clear that the car bomb is linked to something bigger Stabler was working on, the case is taken out of Benson’s hands.

It’s fantastic to see the spark between Hargitay and Meloni reignited, if only for a single episode and a couple of scenes in the new series, and Meloni is as adept as ever at the Stabler stare, which could freeze fire.

But things slacken somewhat once we leave SVU and properly enter the world of Organized Crime. In a break from the episodic structure common to every previous iteration of the franchise, this one has a season-long story arc that pits Stabler against sleek mobster Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott).

Apart from a radically rearranged version of Mike Post’s signature theme tune (but, alas, no “dun duns”), it feels more like a generic crime drama than part of the Law & Order universe.

Hargitay proved she could carry SVU alone. Only time will tell whether Meloni can do the same here. This was an underwhelming start.