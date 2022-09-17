TV review: Like the late queen, Great British Bake Off has made a virtue of sameness

I’m actually preferring programmes that were recorded before the death of You Know Who. They seem to be our only link now to what television normally is. Even the return of Gogglebox on Channel 4 seemed peculiar because, although it was recorded before The Death, there were no advertisements during the breaks, just promotions for other Channel 4 shows. This made Channel 4 look like RTÉ.

The Death has hit television schedules particularly hard. The start of the new season of Strictly Come Dancing has been postponed by a week; what are these people thinking? Delaying Strictly is worse than shoving Christmas into July.

So thank goodness for The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4, Tuesdays), hurtling into its 13th series from the blaze of a British heatwave, conducted from a sun-drenched tent in the Berkshire countryside, because it was recorded at a time before the cost-of-living crisis hit, and when Queen Elizabeth II was still at Balmoral.

Like the late monarch, Bake Off has made a virtue of predictability. The judges are the same, the competition is the same, even the competitors are pretty much the same.

Rebs from Northern Ireland was devastated when her red velvet cake — multi-layered, with cream cheese icing — was declared claggy. She had to take a moment. She talked to herself: “Panicking is for losers. I think I’m going to be sick.” Then she fought back with her showstopper, a pina colada-flavoured model of her parents’ home in the Northern Irish countryside. Which is a fascinating concept, when you think about it. She drenched it in a mist of coconut rum, to denote Northern Irish rain. If only.

Then there was Janusz, who filled the funny-foreigner slot occupied in the previous series by Giuseppe and my favourite, Jurgen. Like them, Janusz proved to be a great baker. For his showstopper, he recreated the grim apartment block in Poland where his mother lived. You could always tell which was his mother’s flat, he said, because its balcony blazed with flowers. No wonder he’s such a good cook: food is about the importance of tiny pleasures. Janusz’s cake won him the first Star Baker award of the series. Or, as he put it himself in a joyful phone call to an unidentified loved one: “I won Star Caker in Bake Week.”

As you may have gathered, for the showstopper challenge, competitors had to build a replica of their own home. But in fact many of them chose to construct the home of their parents, or of their grandparents. This pushed the whole Bake Off experience further down the road towards naked nostalgia. Sandro (strawberry sponge soaked in alcohol) had brought along a nice photo of himself as a little boy, sitting beside a giant teddy which had been a Christmas present. His recreation of his nana’s house, where the extended family had spent so many Christmases, was called Best Time Ever. “Now I can barely get socks,” said Sandro. Being an adult sucks. And then Prue Leith trashed Best Time Ever for being too heavy on the booze.

So, we had good times and we had bad times on Bake Off. My only problem with it remains the presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, whose relentless joshing of each other is wearing pretty thin, like Matt Lucas himself. Nevertheless the whole thing is buoyed by its frivolity, or at least buoyed up by cake. Surely we can all say, with Janusz: “Cake is my favourite.”

Expand Close 12-hour shifts: Mark Dawnay with wife Debbie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 12-hour shifts: Mark Dawnay with wife Debbie

Broke (RTÉ One) was a very different dish. It is hard to say how welcomed it was by the Irish viewing public, some of whom took to Twitter to point out that things were depressing enough at the moment.

RTÉ obviously thought Broke terribly important because it was promoted right up to the moment it started. (RTÉ, this is so annoying — please stop.) But as a programme, Broke was not a success. On the one hand, it is hard to believe that people are truly broke when at least two families were the owners of enormous 4x4 vehicles. On the other, it was shocking to see Mark Dawnay trying to raise a family of three children as a security officer earning just over €11 an hour.

The Dawnays seemed like a lovely family — they sat round together and played cards — and his children miss Mark when he’s working his 12-hour shifts, his overtime and two weekends out of four.

Video of the Day

The most heartbreaking section of Broke was when Mark’s son, Conor, who had taken up archery at Mark’s suggestion, and had proved pretty good at it, was invited to travel to an international competition. Conor had originally wanted to take up fencing, but that would have cost €100. Archery is €3 per lesson. Conor’s confidence had grown an awful lot since taking it up, said Mark, who had been worried about him. He would have to travel to the international championships with Conor, said the instructor. That would cost €1,500. Mark did not say anything. It was a tiny moment. More than Ann buying her heating oil in little drums from her local garage in Baltinglass, more than the food bank in Dundalk, it said everything, and so quietly.

Perhaps Broke would have done better if it had just concentrated on the Dawnays. Everyone else became a bit of a blur, and not just because every single one of them was white. There were no explanations; there were no hard questions about, for example, debt.

The ads during the programme were for F&F clothing at Tesco, which is cheap. But also for the AIB (‘We Back Belief’), car insurance, Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel (attainable luxury) and the GAA (‘Where We All Belong’). At the end of it, you hadn’t really learned anything. Except perhaps why we don’t do better at fencing — or archery.