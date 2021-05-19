TV Review: It takes an ego of gargantuan proportions to waste big money on something as awful as The Nevers

DIRECTED by Joss Whedon. Written by Joss Whedon. Created by Joss Whedon. Executive Producer Joss Whedon. Coffee and Muffins bought by Joss Whedon.

Okay, it’s possible I may have made that last bit up. But everything else, every single self-congratulatory word of it, is in the end credits of sci-fi/fantasy series The Nevers (Sky Atlantic, Mondays; all episodes available on demand), taking pride of place ahead of the names of the actors.

The message is clear: this is the property of JOSS WHEDON. The Nevers is his baby, his monster, his vision. The broadcaster that commissioned it, HBO, must be fuming.

As you might be aware, Whedon walked away from the series midway through production of the first season, which was disrupted by Covid anyway and had to be chopped into two segments: six episodes now, six more at a later date.

He claimed his departure was due to the unprecedented strain of working during a pandemic, which had taken a toll on his energy levels.

The world, his wife, their dog and the fleas on the dog’s back, however, know Whedon jumped ship because of multiple allegations of bullying and other inappropriate behaviour stretching from blockbuster movie Justice League in 2017 all the way back to his breakthrough series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

There wasn’t a single mention of Whedon in the publicity material for The Nevers. He’d been erased. It was as if he’d never been involved, let alone cooked the whole thing up.

Unfortunately for HBO, it can’t scrape his name off the credits. It’s glued to those six episodes forever.

Still, the broadcaster should look on the bright side. Whedon’s replacement as showrunner, Phillipa Goslett, can’t possibly make the series any worse than it already is.

Well, she could, of course. Realistically, though, she probably won’t, because it takes a special kind of arrogance and an ego of gargantuan proportions to waste tens of millions of dollars on something as awful as The Nevers.

It really is dire, an overstuffed mess of a thing with an all but incomprehensible plot and a bewilderingly large number of characters that just grows by the episode.

In a steampunk version of Victorian London that’s pretty much like all the other steampunk versions of Victorian London we’ve seen in this sort of thing, Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Dubliner Ann Skelly – useless trivia: she went to the same Wexford secondary school as my daughters) are members of an elite group known as the Touched, who were imbued with special powers by an alien spacecraft that swept over the city three years earlier.

They now run an orphanage that offers shelter to others of their kind. Its patron is rich, widowed, wheelchair-using philanthropist Lavinia Bedlow (Olivia Williams), who strives to break down the suspicion and even hostility ordinary mortals feel towards the Touched.

If at this point you’re thinking “X-Men with bonnets, bustles and old geezers with mutton chop sideburns tall hats”, we’re on the same wavelength.

The chief old geezer is Lord Massen, who hates the Touched and is played by Pip Torrens, who’s played numerous similar characters before. Someone really needs to give this man a part where he gets to smile instead of scowl and growl.

A few of the Touched have gone rogue, led by the psychopathic killer Maladie. She’s played by Amy Manson, who's so hammy it’s surprising she’s not being constantly followed through the streets by hungry stray dogs. There are also sinister men in burlap masks who want the Touched dead.

The special powers the Touched possess are not all that special. Amalia can see bits of the future. Penance can “perceive” electricity, whatever that means, and creates all sorts of knobbly futuristic gadgets, including a prototype sports car and several weapons that go whoosh! Others can throw fireballs and make objects move (curiously slowly).

Also caught up in this guff are Ben Chaplin as a bad-tempered detective, James Norton as a pansexual aristocrat and Nick Frost as a crime boss called the Beggar King. I dragged myself through three episodes of The Nevers. Never again.