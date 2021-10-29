| 8.8°C Dublin

TV review: Is ‘Sex: Unzipped’ Netflix’s worst ever? Oh, yes, yes, yes!

Pat Stacey

Sex: Unzipped (one star)

Here’s a little clarification for you. One star on a review here means “awful”. It doesn’t mean “bad” or “not very good” or “mediocre”.

Treat that one star like you’d treat an extra-loud klaxon warning you to steer clear of a dangerous swamp.

Ideally, a review of something as awful as Sex: Unzipped (Netflix), which leaves you feeling like you’ve just been dragged through a swamp, would have no stars at all.

