TV review: Is ‘Sex: Unzipped’ Netflix’s worst ever? Oh, yes, yes, yes!

Here’s a little clarification for you. One star on a review here means “awful”. It doesn’t mean “bad” or “not very good” or “mediocre”.

Treat that one star like you’d treat an extra-loud klaxon warning you to steer clear of a dangerous swamp.

Ideally, a review of something as awful as Sex: Unzipped (Netflix), which leaves you feeling like you’ve just been dragged through a swamp, would have no stars at all.

Trouble is, that could be confusing. You might think we’d just carelessly neglected to include the star(s) and where would you be then, eh? Quite possibly wasting your precious time watching Sex: Unzipped.

Every major broadcaster makes abysmal television from time to time. This very week Channel 4 broke the personal trash record it set with Naked Attraction by airing a documentary called Breastfeeding My Boyfriend.

Purely by dint of the sheer volume of its output, however, Netflix has been making more abysmal television than anyone else lately.

Emily in Paris, Space Force, The Goop Lab, Cooking with Paris, Sexy Beasts, to name a tiny handful. Sex: Unzipped laughs mockingly in the face of all of them and shouts: “You think you’re total crap, yeah? Well, let me tell you, THIS is what total crap looks like!”

Billed as another of Netflix’s comedy specials, a description that just might be prosecutable under international law, it’s a one-off (be thankful for small mercies) presented by an American rapper called Saweetie.

I’ve never heard of Saweetie. Look, I was 18 when John Lennon was murdered — what do you expect? Maybe she’s really great at rapping, but she’s absolutely lousy at presenting.

She’s incredibly stiff and self-conscious. It’s like she’s afraid to move her head too suddenly in case she loses her balance and falls over.

Saweetie is surrounded by felt puppets which look so much like the Muppets, Netflix’s lawyers should probably expect a letter from Disney’s. They (the puppets, not the lawyers) helpfully explain to Saweetie — who needs all the help she can get, frankly — that they’re “sex-positive puppets”.

One is called Zeke (“My pronouns are they/them and I’m pansexual as f**k!”). Another is Molly (she/her, fond of men and women). There’s also “a big, gay bear” called Mike, who spends most of the time scrolling on dating apps.

Finally, there’s Barb and her husband Doug, who pants and leers at Saweetie. Barb tells Saweetie she’s Doug’s “hall pass” — the one celebrity she’ll allow him to have sex with.

Saweetie giggles awkwardly, as any woman would if they were being flirted with by a man’s hand in a felt glove, but otherwise remains as animated as a broom handle.

Often, the only way to tell Sweetie apart from the puppets is the absence of a puppeteer’s rod (ooo-er, missus!) sticking out of her arm.

That and the fact that the puppets frequently have sex and/or masturbate.

I’ll just give you a moment or two to let that last sentence sink in...

Recovered? Okay. Let’s move on. There’s also a puppet version of TV sex therapist Dr Ruth Westheimer.

To be honest, I thought Dr Ruth was dead. She’s clearly not, because that’s her real voice we hear.

Dr Ruth is 93 now, so presumably she’s offering sex advice from memory rather than any recent experience.

Sex: Unzipped is an unholy mess of a thing. Most of the running time is taken up with a bunch of British and (overwhelmingly) loud-mouth American comedians talking about sex and desperately trying to outdo one another in outrageousness.

The most recognisable faces are serial panel show offenders Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan, who appears to be using his bits to workshop new stand-up material.

The parts that are supposed to funny aren’t funny, while the parts that are supposed to be serious and educational — such as the German somatic sexologist who uses genitalia-shaped cushions to demonstrate how to do sex properly — are unintentionally absurd.

If having sex was as tedious as listening to this lot talk about it, we’d all keep it zipped and the human race would die out. Mind you, halfway through this rubbish, extinction felt like an attractive option.

